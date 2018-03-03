Hat-trick hero Imran Tahir credits Multan's success to teamwork

SHARJAH: Multan Sultans’ spin wizard Imran Tahir on Saturday shared his excitement over getting his first ever hat-trick in the Asian region.



Tahir’s hat-trick guided Multan to a 9-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators, making him the second bowler from the debutant franchise to bag this season's second hat-trick and only the third in PSL history.

“It’s my first hat-trick in the [region], [so obviously] I’m very pleased. It’s all [because of a great] team effort,” Tahir told Geo.tv after the match.

Asked about what’s making Multan Sultans click so well in only their first PSL season, the South African spinner said he attributes the team’s success to an environment of mutual trust and understanding.

“We all respect one another, we understand one another’s roles in the team. Our management is very calm, even at crucial junctures.”

Tahir, who was part of the World XI squad to tour Pakistan last year, said he would once again try to convince other players to visit the country for the latter matches of the PSL.

The 38-year old, who was born and raised in Pakistan, said he is proud to represent South Africa and will forever be indebted to the country for making his dream to play cricket come true.

“Although I grew up playing cricket in Pakistan, I feel proud to play for South Africa. I am forever indebted to South Africa for giving me opportunities and for making my parents’ dream and mine [to play cricket] come true.”

