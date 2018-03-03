Sangakkara hails Shoaib Malik’s captaincy

SHARJAH: Sri Lanka’s legendary cricketer and senior batsman of Multan Sultans Kumar Sangakkara has hailed Shoaib Malik’s captaincy and termed it as one of the reasons for Sultans’ good show in the third edition of Pakistan Super League.



Talking exclusively to Geo.tv, Sangakkara said that Malik has kept the environment very relaxed and everyone is enjoying great teamwork.

“It’s about teamwork, it’s about staying relaxed and enjoying the cricket that we play,” he commented when asked about the secret behind Multan’s great show in the tournament so far.

“Shoaib Malik has been great as a leader because he is very relaxed, very laid back and never puts pressure on the guys but expects us just to do the job that we are supposed to do. And the management has been spot on in the arrangements and the preparations,” he added.

40-but-still fit and a veteran of 259 T20 games around the world, he termed PSL as one of the best cricket leagues being played in the world.

“I think the level of competition is extremely high. Some of the best internationals going around playing, and some great young talent from Pakistan, some senior talent, so I think its one of the best leagues out there,” he said.

He, however, was reluctant to make a firm comment when asked regarding his visit to Pakistan.

“It’s a long way to go before we qualify. It is about playing one game at a time and then making the decision that has to be made when the time comes,” he responded when asked if he would go to Pakistan if Multan qualifies for the playoffs.

Earlier, the president of Multan Sultans, Ashar Schon had announced that his team’s foreign players, including Kumar Sangakkara, have agreed to visit Pakistan if the team qualifies for the playoffs.