Sangakkara hails Shoaib Malik’s captaincy

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sangakkara hails Shoaib Malik’s captaincy

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 03, 2018

SHARJAH: Sri Lanka’s legendary cricketer and senior batsman of Multan Sultans Kumar Sangakkara has hailed Shoaib Malik’s captaincy and termed it as one of the reasons for Sultans’ good show in the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

Talking exclusively to Geo.tv, Sangakkara said that Malik has kept the environment very relaxed and everyone is enjoying great teamwork.

“It’s about teamwork, it’s about staying relaxed and enjoying the cricket that we play,” he commented when asked about the secret behind Multan’s great show in the tournament so far.

“Shoaib Malik has been great as a leader because he is very relaxed, very laid back and never puts pressure on the guys but expects us just to do the job that we are supposed to do. And the management has been spot on in the arrangements and the preparations,” he added.

40-but-still fit and a veteran of 259 T20 games around the world, he termed PSL as one of the best cricket leagues being played in the world.

“I think the level of competition is extremely high. Some of the best internationals going around playing, and some great young talent from Pakistan, some senior talent, so I think its one of the best leagues out there,” he said.

He, however, was reluctant to make a firm comment when asked regarding his visit to Pakistan.

“It’s a long way to go before we qualify. It is about playing one game at a time and then making the decision that has to be made when the time comes,” he responded when asked if he would go to Pakistan if Multan qualifies for the playoffs.

Earlier, the president of Multan Sultans, Ashar Schon had announced that his team’s foreign players, including Kumar Sangakkara, have agreed to visit Pakistan if the team qualifies for the playoffs.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

