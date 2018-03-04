Hasan Ali says 19-year-old Ibtisam Sheikh can play for Pakistan

Hasan Ali

SHARJAH: Fast bowler Hasan Ali believes that nineteen-year-old leg-spinner Ibtisam Sheikh can play for the national team in the near future.



Ali took three wickets in Peshawar Zalmi's 10-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday, returning to the Zalmi Playing XI after sitting out earlier matches due to injury.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the bowler called the Pakistan Super League a ‘life turning’ opportunity for himself as, from it, he was selected to play for the national team. He urged the young players to keep believing and working hard.

Ali expressed satisfaction with his performance in the match against Qalandars.

Hasan Ali celebrates a wicket during match against Lahore Qalandars

He said that the youngsters learn immensely during the tournament while sharing dressing rooms with senior international players.

“I learned a lot from my seniors, and with the PSL exposure, it is easy for the youngsters to play international cricket,” he added.

He expressed his delight on the recognition of his celebratory style and paid his gratitude to leg-spinner Yasir Shah for copying his style during a match earlier this week.







