Despondent Aqib Javed says never seen batting failure like this in over 30 years

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Despondent Aqib Javed says never seen batting failure like this in over 30 years

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Aqib Javed addresses press conference post-match

SHARJAH: Aqib Javed, the head coach of the winless Lahore Qalandars, said post-match Saturday he had never seen such failure in batting, over and over in the same way, during his 30-year-long association with cricket.

Having suffered from their fifth consecutive defeat, this time at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi, which further fuelled the Twitterati to make Qalandars the butt of most jokes, the team seemed to bowl better but continued to lag behind in batting.

In a press conference following their humiliating loss in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season, Javed looked quite despondent with the team's performance.

A match or two later, one hopes for a better game — similar to how Qalandars played yesterday — but the team put on a terrible show tonight, he said.

According to the coach, the Qalandars have been dealing with the same issue in every match and "everyone knows what it is". Nevertheless, there are five more matches remaining in the series, he noted, adding that his team would try to excel.

In response to a question about whether a stricter attitude with the squad would bump up their game, Javed said that was not the case.

"The coaches of the national team can conduct themselves differently because it is with the team as a whole; in events such as the PSL, however, the same does not hold true since the cricketers play four or five different leagues throughout the year, thereby reducing the coaches' role to only management."

The team begins well but none of the top-order batsmen manages to bag a good score during the innings. "At least one of them needs to convert that good start-off into 70 or more runs," Javed commented.

The same story replayed today.

"You expect senior players — such as Brendon McCullum, Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, and Denesh Ramdin — to take responsibility," he stated in a disheartened fashion.

"Fakhar Zaman ought to change his style once the power play concludes," he noted.

Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

Hasan Ali returned to Zalmi Playing XI after sitting out earlier matches due to injury

"We brought him against Liam Dawson in today's match so that he would be able to strike a major shot."

The players need to rev up their game in order to win, Javed observed, explaining that victory cannot be achieved by a team that has no batsmen to play longer innings.

"When the opposing team is chasing a 100-run target, your bowlers look quite … average."

Every team plays tirelessly to make a comeback, the head coach said, with a dash of reluctant motivation.

"So, we will have our eyes set on the win when we enter the pitch for the Qalandars' sixth match."

Copy and translation by Haseem uz Zaman

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

