Lucky to have Wasim Akram around to guide us: Sohail Tanvir

SHARJAH: Sohail Tanvir, the man of the match in Multan Sultans' outstanding win against Quetta Gladiators, on Saturday credited former captain and swing master Wasim Akram’s guidance and motivation for his superb bowling.



Tanvir, who took just one wicket in three previous games, bagged three in the recent one, conceding 14 runs in three overs to damage Quetta’s batting line.

“Wasim bhai’s motivation and guidance helped me a lot today to perform well,” he told this correspondent after winning the man of the match title in the game.

“I spoke to Wasim bhai today before the match against Quetta Gladiators because he has played a lot in Sharjah and has a great experience,” said the 33-year-old left-arm bowler.

He said he and the Sultans' other bowlers are lucky to have Akram for guidance.

“We all still need some guidance at some point in our careers. We feel lucky to have Wasim bhai around. We are three left-arm fast bowlers here and we always get to learn from Wasim Akram,” Tanvir said.

The bowler further said he was satisfied to be taking wickets once again adding that luck wasn’t favouring him in earlier matches despite bowling well.

“I am very very happy and very proud of my performance. I didn’t get a lot of wickets in earlier matches; I believe I wasn’t bowling that bad but luck wasn’t favouring me,” he concluded.