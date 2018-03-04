United demolish Kings by eight wickets

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
Web Desk

United demolish Kings by eight wickets

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Mar 04, 2018

SHARJAH: Islamabad United won by eight wickets against Karachi Kings in its chase of 154 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

Courtesy half-centuries by Khurram Manzoor and Babar Azam, complimented with the late power hitting of wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan, Karachi Kings posted 153-run score against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United's openers, Luke Ronchi and JP Duminy, neutralised Kings' bowling attack, with the former setting record of the fastest half-century in the Pakistan Super League. 

Mohammad Irfan gave the breakthrough to Kings in the 10th over of the game by dismissing Ronchi on 71. 

Muhammad Aamir dismissed Hussain Talat (8).

First Innings

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field in their encounter against mighty Karachi Kings.

Fast bowler Muhammad Sami took an early wicket on his first over by dismissing opener Joe Denly (4). 

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf took three wickets in the match. He dismissed Khurram Manzoor, CA Ingram and skipper Imad Wasim.

Hussain Talat took the wicket of Babar Azam (55). 

High-flying Karachi Kings have won three and lost none of their matches so far in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), with one game (against Multan Sultans) washed out due to rain, the Kings will look to extend their victorious streak. 

Karachi, who revamped their squad in the PSL drafts and appointed Imad Wasim as captain, have been rewarded for the overhaul: the younger lineup, starring power hitters as well as more steady players and pacers, has overcome Quetta Gladiators, defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Islamabad United have had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament, winning two and losing two of their matches thus far. The latest victory came about in a nail-biting Super Over against Lahore Qalandars on Friday, where Andre Russell held his nerve to fire his team to victory.

Karachi Kings top the table whereas Islamabad United sit at fifth position, just above Lahore Qalandars. 

Karachi Kings

Head coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Imad Wasim

Squad: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Players to look out for:

Usman Khan Shinwari marked his return from injury with 3 wickets against Lahore Qalandars
Usman Khan Shinwari marked his return from injury with 3 wickets against Lahore Qalandars
Mohammad Amir regained his red-hot form with 2 wickets for just 6 runs against Peshawar Zalmi
Mohammad Amir regained his red-hot form with 2 wickets for just 6 runs against Peshawar Zalmi
New captain Imad Wasim has been economical with the ball and his Ronaldo celebration is etched in fans' memories (forever)
New captain Imad Wasim has been economical with the ball and his Ronaldo celebration is etched in fans' memories (forever)
Joe Denly took (arguably) the greatest catch of PSL so far with his Jonty Rhodes dive
Joe Denly took (arguably) the greatest catch of PSL so far with his Jonty Rhodes dive

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar

Players to look out for:

Mohammad Sami has 7 wickets from 4 matches so far, at an enviable economy of 5.59
Mohammad Sami has 7 wickets from 4 matches so far, at an enviable economy of 5.59
Andre Russell held his nerve to fire Islamabad United to Super Over victory against Lahore Qalandars
Andre Russell held his nerve to fire Islamabad United to Super Over victory against Lahore Qalandars
Hussain Talat fired Islamabad to a thrilling win over Multan with his unbeaten knock of 48, and continued his form with 33 runs against Lahore Qalandars
Hussain Talat fired Islamabad to a thrilling win over Multan with his unbeaten knock of 48, and continued his form with 33 runs against Lahore Qalandars
South Africa's JP Duminy is a T20 veteran and offers Islamabad much-needed stability in the middle order
South Africa's JP Duminy is a T20 veteran and offers Islamabad much-needed stability in the middle order


Advertisement

More From PSL

Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3

Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3
Despondent Aqib Javed says never seen batting failure like this in over 30 years

Despondent Aqib Javed says never seen batting failure like this in over 30 years
Lucky to have Wasim Akram around to guide us: Sohail Tanvir

Lucky to have Wasim Akram around to guide us: Sohail Tanvir
Hasan Ali says 19-year-old Ibtisam Sheikh can play for Pakistan

Hasan Ali says 19-year-old Ibtisam Sheikh can play for Pakistan
Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018