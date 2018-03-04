United demolish Kings by eight wickets

SHARJAH: Islamabad United won by eight wickets against Karachi Kings in its chase of 154 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Courtesy half-centuries by Khurram Manzoor and Babar Azam, complimented with the late power hitting of wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan, Karachi Kings posted 153-run score against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United's openers, Luke Ronchi and JP Duminy, neutralised Kings' bowling attack, with the former setting record of the fastest half-century in the Pakistan Super League.

Mohammad Irfan gave the breakthrough to Kings in the 10th over of the game by dismissing Ronchi on 71.



Muhammad Aamir dismissed Hussain Talat (8).

First Innings

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field in their encounter against mighty Karachi Kings.



Fast bowler Muhammad Sami took an early wicket on his first over by dismissing opener Joe Denly (4).

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf took three wickets in the match. He dismissed Khurram Manzoor, CA Ingram and skipper Imad Wasim.

Hussain Talat took the wicket of Babar Azam (55).

High-flying Karachi Kings have won three and lost none of their matches so far in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), with one game (against Multan Sultans) washed out due to rain, the Kings will look to extend their victorious streak.



Karachi, who revamped their squad in the PSL drafts and appointed Imad Wasim as captain, have been rewarded for the overhaul: the younger lineup, starring power hitters as well as more steady players and pacers, has overcome Quetta Gladiators, defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.



Islamabad United have had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament, winning two and losing two of their matches thus far. The latest victory came about in a nail-biting Super Over against Lahore Qalandars on Friday, where Andre Russell held his nerve to fire his team to victory.

Karachi Kings top the table whereas Islamabad United sit at fifth position, just above Lahore Qalandars.



Karachi Kings

Head coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Imad Wasim

Squad: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Players to look out for:

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar

Players to look out for:





