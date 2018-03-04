Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Mar 04, 2018

It’s been less than two weeks since the start of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), but whoa, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the fans already.

There have been some incredible examples of batting heroics (Sammy, we are looking at you), catching masterpieces (Denly: Jonty Rhodes 2.0), bizarre celebrations (Imad Wasim, what are you doing!) and woeful collapses (Lahore Qalandars, why do you do this?).

We decided to gather the top 10 funniest memes that sum up life as a PSL fan:

Lahore Qalandars’ spectacular collapses

Thus far, Lahore Qalandars’ picture-perfect failure has fed the memes machine generously. It’s impossible to watch them collapse, in the same fashion, over and over again, and not post memes summing up the drama.

The meme-makers have been especially sad for Fawad Rana, the long-suffering owner of Lahore Qalandars.

One fan perfectly summed it up.

This user cropped out Australian journalist Dennis Freedman's face from a viral photo and replaced it with, you guessed it, Rana's face. 

Umar Akmal's consistently poor batting.

Lahore Qalandars can (rightly) expect their fans' wrath if they continue to lose.

Wahab Riaz's horse-shoe moustache 

Wahab Riaz's new-look facial hair have attracted a lot of mirth.

Imran Tahir's Olympic running 

Imran Tahir fascinates everyone when he gets someone out. He runs like a racer. Without any brakes. He runs and runs, until his teammates gather around him or he nears the boundary, then he has to stop.

Sammy's heroics

Darren Sammy can't stop winning his fans' hearts. The injured skipper won the match for Peshawar Zalmi despite his knee injury. He came in to bat limping, and walked out like a superman. 

Imad Wasim's Ronaldo-styled celebration

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim has been determined to celebrate like Cristiano Ronaldo after taking wickets. His imitation of the football star has not gone down too well with the fans. 

One fan so aptly put it.

What will the upcoming matches of PSL hold for the fans? We can't wait to see.

United demolish Kings by eight wickets

United demolish Kings by eight wickets
Despondent Aqib Javed says never seen batting failure like this in over 30 years

Despondent Aqib Javed says never seen batting failure like this in over 30 years
Lucky to have Wasim Akram around to guide us: Sohail Tanvir

Lucky to have Wasim Akram around to guide us: Sohail Tanvir
Hasan Ali says 19-year-old Ibtisam Sheikh can play for Pakistan

Hasan Ali says 19-year-old Ibtisam Sheikh can play for Pakistan
Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

