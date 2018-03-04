Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3

It’s been less than two weeks since the start of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), but whoa, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the fans already.

There have been some incredible examples of batting heroics (Sammy, we are looking at you), catching masterpieces (Denly: Jonty Rhodes 2.0), bizarre celebrations (Imad Wasim, what are you doing!) and woeful collapses (Lahore Qalandars, why do you do this?).

We decided to gather the top 10 funniest memes that sum up life as a PSL fan:

Lahore Qalandars’ spectacular collapses

Thus far, Lahore Qalandars’ picture-perfect failure has fed the memes machine generously. It’s impossible to watch them collapse, in the same fashion, over and over again, and not post memes summing up the drama.

The meme-makers have been especially sad for Fawad Rana, the long-suffering owner of Lahore Qalandars.

One fan perfectly summed it up.

This user cropped out Australian journalist Dennis Freedman's face from a viral photo and replaced it with, you guessed it, Rana's face.

Umar Akmal's consistently poor batting.

Lahore Qalandars can (rightly) expect their fans' wrath if they continue to lose.

Wahab Riaz's horse-shoe moustache

Wahab Riaz's new-look facial hair have attracted a lot of mirth.

Imran Tahir's Olympic running

Imran Tahir fascinates everyone when he gets someone out. He runs like a racer. Without any brakes. He runs and runs, until his teammates gather around him or he nears the boundary, then he has to stop.

Sammy's heroics

Darren Sammy can't stop winning his fans' hearts. The injured skipper won the match for Peshawar Zalmi despite his knee injury. He came in to bat limping, and walked out like a superman.

Imad Wasim's Ronaldo-styled celebration

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim has been determined to celebrate like Cristiano Ronaldo after taking wickets. His imitation of the football star has not gone down too well with the fans.

One fan so aptly put it.

What will the upcoming matches of PSL hold for the fans? We can't wait to see.