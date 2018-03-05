Najam Sethi adamant PSL final will be held in Karachi

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Atique ur Rehman

Najam Sethi adamant PSL final will be held in Karachi

By
Atique ur Rehman

Time Monday Mar 05, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi is adamant that the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Karachi.

Sethi said this in response to being asked repeatedly by reporters about the final being held in the city of lights. “The final will be held in Karachi and nowhere else,” Sethi said in an informal conversation with reporters as he arrived at the National Stadium.

Sethi also praised teams which were working on the renovation of the National Stadium. “Most of the work is complete. Small things which are in the testing phase are 95 per cent complete. I will return on March 15 and 100 per cent of targeted work will be complete.” 

Group stage PSL matches are being played in Dubai and Sharjah and the knockout stage matches will be played in Lahore, with the final expected to take place in Karachi on March 25.

The police have issued a security notification for the final which states that all businesses and offices located on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road which are within the jurisdiction of Bahadrabad Police Station will remain closed from 6am on March 25 till 6am on March 26. 

West Indies tour confirmed

The PCB chairman also told reporters that West Indies tour to Pakistan was confirmed. He added that matches for this tour would be held in Lahore and efforts were underway to hold one match in Karachi.

West Indies will play three T20I matches on March 29, 31 and April 1.  

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

