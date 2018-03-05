Sarfraz says Quetta Gladiators capable of making a comeback

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sarfraz says Quetta Gladiators capable of making a comeback

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Mar 05, 2018

Quetta Gladiators have been the finalists for the first two seasons of the Pakistan Super League, but this year the team finds itself in the second-last spot after the first five matches. Sarfraz Ahmed who leads the team said the real tournaments starts now.

“There are plenty more matches to be played and we have enough capable players to make a comeback,” Sarfraz told Geo.tv.

The skipper also spoke about the role international players have in the dressing room. “It is very encouraging to share the dressing room with players like Kevin Pietersen and Shane Watson. This is a great opportunity for young players to learn from them.”

The former England batsman has also been showering praise on Sarfraz and has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to retain him as captain for the 2019 World Cup. “All the players like him [Sarfraz], he has a very good cricket mind,” Pietersen said during a news conference on March 1.

The Pakistan team has been performing well under Sarfraz’s leadership taking home the ICC Champions Trophy last year. The team has seen an influx of new talent as youngsters in Pakistan have been showcasing their skills in the PSL. Sarfraz said he has his eyes on a few young players but it’s still too early to say who will be considered for the national side. 

Advertisement

More From PSL

Qalandars' Delport leaves for South Africa after family tragedy

Qalandars' Delport leaves for South Africa after family tragedy
National Stadium Karachi to host PSL final, chairman box to remain shut

National Stadium Karachi to host PSL final, chairman box to remain shut
Najam Sethi adamant PSL final will be held in Karachi

Najam Sethi adamant PSL final will be held in Karachi
United demolish Kings by eight wickets

United demolish Kings by eight wickets
Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3

Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018