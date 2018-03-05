National Stadium Karachi to host PSL final, chairman box to remain shut

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

National Stadium Karachi to host PSL final, chairman box to remain shut

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Time Monday Mar 05, 2018

KARACHI: The big news for the residents of Karachi is that the international cricket will return to the city with Pakistan Super League’s final match on March 25.

The National Stadium, which had the honour of hosting 41 test matches, 46 One Day Internationals and one T-20, is currently undergoing the process of renovation.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi gave approval for the construction plan of the National Stadium with Rs1.5 billion.

NES PAK project head Aslam Bhutto said the cost of the project can also increase. NES PAK Architect head Rizwan Hanif said that for the completion of the National Stadium project 15 months were required but they were given three months before the PSL final.

He said during the three months time period, his team has completed 40 percent of the work. He, however, added that during the final, the chairman box in the main building will remain shut.

Hanif said that the ceiling above the chairman box has completed its time, although he dismissed concerns that it is likely to fall.

He said that due to precautionary measure the chairman box will remain closed.

Hanif said for the ceiling of the stadium of the stadium Teflon fabric has been brought from Germany, however, owing to shortage of time the fabric will not be used in ceilings.

For the VIP section, lifts from France have been installed, he said.

This time around people will not be able to park their vehicles in the stadium’s parking but will have to use the shuttle service.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Qalandars' Delport leaves for South Africa after family tragedy

Qalandars' Delport leaves for South Africa after family tragedy
Sarfraz says Quetta Gladiators capable of making a comeback

Sarfraz says Quetta Gladiators capable of making a comeback
Najam Sethi adamant PSL final will be held in Karachi

Najam Sethi adamant PSL final will be held in Karachi
United demolish Kings by eight wickets

United demolish Kings by eight wickets
Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3

Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018