National Stadium Karachi to host PSL final, chairman box to remain shut

KARACHI: The big news for the residents of Karachi is that the international cricket will return to the city with Pakistan Super League’s final match on March 25.



The National Stadium, which had the honour of hosting 41 test matches, 46 One Day Internationals and one T-20, is currently undergoing the process of renovation.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi gave approval for the construction plan of the National Stadium with Rs1.5 billion.

NES PAK project head Aslam Bhutto said the cost of the project can also increase. NES PAK Architect head Rizwan Hanif said that for the completion of the National Stadium project 15 months were required but they were given three months before the PSL final.

He said during the three months time period, his team has completed 40 percent of the work. He, however, added that during the final, the chairman box in the main building will remain shut.

Hanif said that the ceiling above the chairman box has completed its time, although he dismissed concerns that it is likely to fall.

He said that due to precautionary measure the chairman box will remain closed.

Hanif said for the ceiling of the stadium of the stadium Teflon fabric has been brought from Germany, however, owing to shortage of time the fabric will not be used in ceilings.

For the VIP section, lifts from France have been installed, he said.

This time around people will not be able to park their vehicles in the stadium’s parking but will have to use the shuttle service.