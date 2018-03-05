Geo.tv

Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Qalandars' Delport leaves for South Africa after family tragedy

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Mar 05, 2018

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars’ South African all-rounder Cameron Delport is likely to miss most of his remaining PSL matches after the death of his mother in South Africa.

An official of Lahore Qalandars told Geo.tv that Delport’s mother passed away on Monday and the South African cricketer is set to leave for Durban to attend the funeral of his mother.

“It is with deep personal regret that I inform you that Cameron Delport’s mother has passed away today. Let us pray for the departed soul and for the bereaved family members,” said the team's COO and manager Sameen Rana.

“Cameron will be leaving to Durban for the funeral tomorrow and will not be available for the next game,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars are currently struggling at bottom of the points table after losing all five matches and they next play Islamabad United on Thursday afternoon in Dubai.

It’s still unclear whether Delport would return to UAE to join Lahore Qalandars for the later part of the tournament.

“We aren’t sure about that, we will see about that when the time comes,” Rana said.

