Hafeez resistance in vain as Sultans win by 19 runs

DUBAI: An unbeaten 85 runs innings by top-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood drove Multan Sultans to overpower Peshawar Zalmi by 19 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Maqsood's innings which included four boundaries and seven sixes helped Sultans to put a formidable total of 183 runs on board.



Muhammad Hafeez played a 56 run knock for Zalmi, but after his dismissal, all chances for the Men in Yellow's camp started to diminish.

Kieron Pollard and Sohail Tanvir took three wickets each, while Muhammad Irfan took two.

Second Innings

Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir gave the much-needed breakthrough to the team by dismissing opener Andre Fletcher (11). The in-form batsman had hit tournament's biggest six to Muhammad Irfan.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was the next man to be returned to the pavilion as he was dismissed by Muhammad Irfan. Skipper Shoaib Malik took his catch on mid-on.

Dwayne Smith top-edged on the delivery bowled by Pollard. Bravo took the catch on mid-on position.



Ahmed Shehzad took the catch of Riki Wessels at the third man area on the bowl of Muhammad Irfan.

The game turned in favour of Zalmi as Liam Dawson played a knock of 32 off 17 balls, before being caught on the ball of Sohail Tanvir.

First Innings

After a 51-run alliance with Ahmed Shehzad, Sangakkara departed on the score of 28 runs after getting bold on arm ball of spinner Dawson in the seventh over of the innings.

Next man in, Sohaib Maqsood shared the crease with Shehzad till 14th over. In a mixup, Shehzad (37) was run-out.

Sohaib Maqsood then played the best inning of this PSL so far, with a 42-ball 85 not out.

Skipper Shoaib Malik wasn't able to play a big inning as Hasan Ali took his catch on mid-wicket on the ball of Umaid Asif.