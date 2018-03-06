Ticket details for PSL final in Karachi

KARACHI: Details of ticket prices for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, scheduled on March 25 at National Stadium Karachi, have been released.



The price range for the tickets is Rs1,000 to Rs12,000, and the tickets will be available for sale from March 15.

The tickets will be sold on first-come first-serve basis, and will be put on sale online as well as at designated branches of private companies authorised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to sell the tickets.

Ticket details:

General Enclosure: Rs1,000 (Intikhab Alam, Nasimul Ghani, Iqbal Qasim, Mohd. Brothers, Wasim Bari)

First Class: Rs4,000 (Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Asif Iqbal)

Premium: Rs8,000 (Zaheer Abbas, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Quaid, Special Children)

VIP: Rs12,000 (Fazal Mahmood, Javed Miandad, Hanif Mohammad)

Pakistan is set to host three matches of the ongoing PSL third edition: two playoffs at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21, and the final at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.