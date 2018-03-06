Fawad Rana not giving up yet – ‘Qalandars will come back stronger in remaining games’

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Geo Pakistan

Fawad Rana not giving up yet – ‘Qalandars will come back stronger in remaining games’

By
Geo Pakistan

Time Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

DUBAI: One of the traits of a true Qalandar is having a deep sense of contentment from within – a peace and positivity that prevails in the heart no matter how adverse the circumstances.

Fawad Rana, the owner of Lahore Qalandars, is keeping that positivity despite his team’s nightmarish performance in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) so far.

Geo Pakistan presenters Abdullah Sultan and Huma Amir Shah caught up with the Qalandars’ owner in Dubai over the weekend, where he told them he has not lost hope in his team.

“We are not out [of the tournament] yet. We are still here, we are still in the competition,” said Rana with a hopeful smile.

Tashnagi tu bhi meri tarha qalandar nikli,” he said, giving a poetic touch to his state of mind amid the team’s struggles.

“I am hopeful. We will come back stronger [in the remaining matches]. You will see me in Lahore with my team in the playoffs.”

Lahore Qalandars, after finishing at bottom of the table in both the previous editions of PSL, have had a woeful start so far, with five crushing defeats in all five of their games. Their qualification to the playoffs, although still statistically possible, would require them winning all of their remaining matches and for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators to lose all of their remaining matches.

‘Brendon Lahori’

Lahore Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum is enjoying a dip into the Punjabi culture alongside his PSL campaign.

When Abdullah Sultan suggested that the skipper speak some Punjabi, McCullum, aka Baz, was quick to take up the challenge.

About his team’s performance, McCullum admitted that it has been a disappointing start to the tournament but vowed that the boys are focusing on staying positive.

“We haven’t started well so far. But we are focusing on the [next matches] and staying positive,” he said.

Asked if he would be travelling to Pakistan if Lahore make it to the playoffs, he said, “Let’s see. We’ve got a lot of work to do before then.”

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 6 7
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 6 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

