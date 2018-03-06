Disappointed but hopeful of a comeback, says Fakhar Zaman

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars vice-captain Fakhar Zaman has refused to lose hope despite Lahore Qalandars’ woeful start to the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



“We are certainly disappointed, but not hopeless. We are hoping for a comeback,” the opener told Geo News on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars, who finished at bottom of the table in both the previous editions of PSL, have suffered crushing defeats in all five of their games so far. Their qualification to the playoffs, although still statistically possible, would require them to win all of their remaining matches and for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators to lose all of their remaining matches.

Also read: Fawad Rana not giving up yet – ‘Qalandars will come back stronger in remaining games’

“We are trying to do well, but not getting the results,” Fakhar lamented. “We are getting good starts, but the middle order is [out of form]. The top order will have to stay longer at the crease.”

The vice-captain said the team is making certain changes for the next match, and expressed hope these changes would prove to be effective.

“Anything can happen in cricket. We have to stay positive.”

About the umpiring mistake that deprived him of a review appeal during the nail-biting match against Islamabad United, Fakhar said "umpires can make mistakes too, it's not a [big] issue."

--Edited by Maria Shamim