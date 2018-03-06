Poor finishing the reason behind Qalandars' losing streak: Narine

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars spinner Sunil Narine has put the consecutive defeats down to the team’s continuous failure to finish well.



Speaking to Geo News, the West Indian star shared his thoughts on the team’s woeful performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) so far.

“We are not finishing the game as well as we should. We should have done better. But we still have a good team spirit. You never know what may happen next,” the spinner said.

Narine admitted it is difficult to make a comeback yet, but said the players are not losing hope.

“It’s cricket. You have to win one game and then take it from there.”

Asked about whether the outcome would have been different if he had bowled the Super Over against Islamabad United instead of Mustafizur Rahman, Narine shrugged.

“I could have bowled that Super Over and we could have still lost and then [people] would have said somebody else should have bowled the over,” he said, adding that the selection of the bowler was a judgment call of the senior players and “we all backed the decision.”