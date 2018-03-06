Quetta Gladiators convincing Pietersen to visit Pakistan

DUBAI: The Quetta Gladiators' team management is making attempts to convince former England skipper Kevin Pietersen to visit Pakistan if the team qualifies for the next stage of the Pakistan Super League, informed Manager Quetta Gladiators Azam Khan.

The official told Geo.tv in Dubai that most of the international players have agreed to tour Pakistan for the PSL, including the Australian Shane Watson.



“We have already spoken to several players about visit Pakistan and Shane Watson, Hastings, Jofra Archer and Rilee Rossouw are ready to visit Pakistan of Quetta qualifies for the next stage of the tournament,” said Khan.

“We are still in talks with KP and I hope that the team management will be able to convince him to visit Pakistan for play-offs and finals of PSL to represent Quetta Gladiators,” he said.



“Sir Viv is also convincing KP along with Sarfaraz, Nadeem Omar and Moin Khan,” he said.

Quetta played the final of Pakistan Super League in Lahore last year despite all its top players showing reluctance to visit Pakistan. The franchise was forced to rely on the second string of players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced to have two PSL eliminators and the final in Lahore and Karachi respectively this year.