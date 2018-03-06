United's Andre Russell ruled out of remaining PSL matches due to injury

DUBAI: Islamabad United suffered another injury blow as its West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League.



An official of Islamabad United confirmed to Geo.tv that the 29-year-old cricketer from Jamaica won’t play any further part in the on-going PSL after pulling his hamstring.

The MRI scan showed findings of Grade 2 hamstring tear.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United Physio Errol Alcott has suggested four-eight week time frame for return of the fast bowler hence in light of the recommendations it is obvious that Russell will miss the rest of the tournament.

The all-rounder suffered the injury during the first over of Islamabad United's game against Karachi Kings.

Earlier, United’s fast bowler Rumman Raees had to be stretchered off the ground during the match against Quetta Gladiators Wednesday night after his right-leg knee stuck on the ground while saving a boundary

“Russell was injured during the game against Karachi Kings and MRI results were not encouraging,” the official said. “He will not take any further part in the tournament,” he added.

Russell played three games for Islamabad United this season and has taken four wickets and scored 82 runs, including a last-ball six in super over against Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah last week.

The franchise will announce a replacement of Russell after it is approved by the PSL.