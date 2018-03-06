United's Andre Russell ruled out of remaining PSL matches due to injury

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

United's Andre Russell ruled out of remaining PSL matches due to injury

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

DUBAI: Islamabad United suffered another injury blow as its West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League.

An official of Islamabad United confirmed to Geo.tv that the 29-year-old cricketer from Jamaica won’t play any further part in the on-going PSL after pulling his hamstring.

The MRI scan showed findings of Grade 2 hamstring tear. 

Meanwhile, Islamabad United Physio Errol Alcott has suggested four-eight week time frame for return of the fast bowler hence in light of the recommendations it is obvious that Russell will miss the rest of the tournament.

The all-rounder suffered the injury during the first over of Islamabad United's game against Karachi Kings.

Earlier, United’s fast bowler Rumman Raees had to be stretchered off the ground during the match against Quetta Gladiators Wednesday night after his right-leg knee stuck on the ground while saving a boundary

“Russell was injured during the game against Karachi Kings and MRI results were not encouraging,” the official said. “He will not take any further part in the tournament,” he added.

Russell played three games for Islamabad United this season and has taken four wickets and scored 82 runs, including a last-ball six in super over against Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah last week.

The franchise will announce a replacement of Russell after it is approved by the PSL.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Quetta Gladiators celebrate Sir Viv Richards’ 66th birthday

Quetta Gladiators celebrate Sir Viv Richards’ 66th birthday

Unstoppable Multan Sultans face Quetta Gladiators tonight

Unstoppable Multan Sultans face Quetta Gladiators tonight

Sohail Tanvir says not being picked for national team brings 'lot of frustration'

Sohail Tanvir says not being picked for national team brings 'lot of frustration'
PSL technical committee did not allow me to bowl in tournament: Hafeez

PSL technical committee did not allow me to bowl in tournament: Hafeez
Hafeez resistance in vain as Sultans win by 19 runs

Hafeez resistance in vain as Sultans win by 19 runs
‘There’s definitely a good chance of it’, says Duminy on visit to Pakistan

‘There’s definitely a good chance of it’, says Duminy on visit to Pakistan
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 6 7
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 6 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018