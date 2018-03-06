Will visit Pakistan if Kings qualify for eliminators, says Bopara

DUBAI: England and Karachi Kings’s middle order batsman Ravi Bopara termed Pakistan Super League a “fantastic competition” which has provided superstars to Pakistan cricket.



Talking exclusively to Geo.tv in Dubai on sidelines of Karachi Kings’ practice session at ICC Academy, the 32-year-old player said: “It is a fantastic league and you can see how much it has improved Pakistan cricket. They have gone and won the champions trophy, look at the stars that have come out of the PSL. Hasan Ali is one of them, Shadab Khan is another one.”

“So many players are going to come up in future and I am sure there are one or two this year as well,” he added.

Terming it a high standard league, the veteran of 120 ODIs and 38 T20Is said that he realised it in the inaugural edition that PSL is going to be a tough league.

“The standard is very high in this league. I have said it over and over again. I realized it in the first year that how tough this league can be. The bowling is superb, you have got some dangerous batsman as well,” he said.

Bopara also confirmed that he would surely be visiting Pakistan if Karachi Kings qualify for the eliminators in Lahore or the final in Karachi. However, he said that he is not in the position to convince other cricketers to do so.

“I hope we get to the final, we are in a good position to reach that first game that can take us to the final. I hope we finish top of the league, win the playoff and fly to Karachi and I will be there,” Bopara said.

“It is not fair for me to convince other players, I don’t think I can convince, they have their choices, their mind. If they want to ask me a question, then I will give my honest answer,” he emphasized.

Bopara, who has the experience of 282 T20 games around the world, said that Karachi Kings is like a family for him and one always work hard for the family.

“Whatever team I play for Karachi or any other franchise around the world, I give my 100% because I feel you set your reputation over the years and you must maintain that and your standards must be high," he commented when asked the secret of his love for the Kings in PSL

“I have also got the soft corner for Karachi. The people I have played within Karachi and the management have been really great. It's like a family and you always work hard for the family,” he added.

Bopara added that he’s always willing to youngsters participating in Pakistan Super League.