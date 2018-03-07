‘There’s definitely a good chance of it’, says Duminy on visit to Pakistan

DUBAI: South African cricketer Jean-Paul Duminy hinted that he will visit Pakistan if his team Islamabad United qualifies for the Pakistan-stage of the tournament later this month.



Talking exclusively to Geo.tv in Dubai on sidelines of Islamabad’s training session, the 33-year old all-rounder said that Pakistan is very passionate about cricket and he would consider if there’s an opportunity for him to visit Pakistan.

“There’s definitely a good chance of it,” JP Duminy responded when this correspondent asked him if he would visit Pakistan for eliminators or the final of Pakistan Super League in Lahore and Karachi.

“Pakistan is very passionate country and they love the cricket. If there is an opportunity then there’s definitely a consideration for it,” he said.

The veteran of 184 ODIs and 76 T20Is hailed the standards of competition in Pakistan Super League and termed the competition as “as good as IPL” – the only foreign league where he has participated.

“Something that I have noticed in the competition is that the standard of cricket is very high. It’s a tough competition. It is always good to play good cricket,” he commented while talking about the level of competition in the PSL where he’s representing Islamabad United franchise.

“You have quite a high standard of international cricketers, both in Pakistan and international cricketers. With that in mind, your standard of cricket is always going to be high,” he said while adding that learning from the way international players train themselves for the games would definitely boost them.

Replying to a question, JP said that his team has gained the momentum at the right time and it is important for them to continue the winning streak in the second phase of round-robin stage of PSL 2018.

“It is important when you win back to back, its important for us to play well in upcoming matches, its second round of round-robin,” he said.

“Experience of being in PSL is very good so far, with me being here we have won two out of three games, back to back wins always give your team a lot of confidence. We are looking forward to the rest of the tournament,” Duminy concluded.