PSL technical committee did not allow me to bowl in tournament: Hafeez

DUBAI: Former Pakistan captain and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Muhammad Hafeez said on Tuesday that he aims to play World Cup 2019.



Speaking in a post-match press conference, the top-order batsman informed that the Pakistan Cricket Board has sent a letter to the International Cricket Council to requesting a bowling action test for him.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its decision on November 16 suspended Hafeez from bowling in the international matches with immediate effect as his bowling action was found to be illegal through an independent assessment.

According to the assessment, the majority of Hafeez’s deliveries had exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance which is permitted under regulations.

The Zalmi skipper said the franchise requested the board to allow him to bowl in the tournament, however, the Pakistan Super League’s technical committee did not entertain the request.

“As long as you are justifying with your performance, whether you are senior or junior it doesn’t make any difference. As a senior player, if I am marking the criteria, I will continue with my performance. I am targeting World Cup 2019 and then I will see how it goes after that,” he added.