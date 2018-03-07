Sohail Tanvir says not being picked for national team brings 'lot of frustration'

DUBAI: Sohail Tanvir, one of the star cricketers of Multan Sultans, said Tuesday he has "no regrets" but "a lot of frustration" over not being chosen for the national team.

Tanvir was speaking to journalists after the Sultans powered to a 19-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi earlier today, here in Dubai International Stadium.

"You have shot a bouncer at me right away, for which, perhaps, as a batsman, I have no answer," a smiling Tanvir said, in what appeared to be his attempt to dodge the question.

"My job is to perform," he added, pausing for a moment to highlight that the question posed to him had omitted his performance in the latest T10 League.

"You forgot T10; I was the best bowler in T10 that took place recently."

Still unable to explain his viewpoint completely, the left-handed batsman said: "I don’t know, I have no answer. My aim is to deliver, and that I’ll continue to do.

"The rest is in the authorities’ hands … whatever they wish to do."

When asked what he feels when the selectors keep looking the other way, he said: "There’s a lot of frustration, it happens. I don’t speak about it in the media but definitely, there’s a lot of frustration."

"As a player, when you’re doing good … you’re doing good around the world, but somehow or the other, you are not able to play for your country.

In monetary terms, "what I would earn playing for [the national team of] Pakistan might be significantly lower than what I currently earn playing abroad.

"But I have so much passion … there have been so many instances that you all have seen where I have chosen Pakistan over money. I have left my league contracts, but, at the end of the day, I faced rejection.

Tanvir underscored that it is a daunting task to continue motivating himself even though he knows he could very well be representing Pakistan on international forums.

"It is extremely challenging to motivate oneself during situations like this. When it’s a brief time period, motivating oneself is easier, but when it keeps dragging on and on, it becomes more difficult.

The 34-year-old, however, chose to mention that he does have his coping mechanisms and that he has amazing mentors.

"I’m thankful that Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) is here.



"Plus, just today, I met Viv Richards in the lobby [and] his words were quite helpful in my performance today and I dedicate today’s game to him.

"His words … I don’t want to mention them … but the way he motivated me, he was like you have to keep working. It’s a simple theory: you have to keep up the hard work.

Tanvir then went on to say that he has always maintained that goal and "will continue to do so; the rest is up to the selectors' wishes".

Even so, the humble batsman claimed he had no regrets.



"I have no regrets. Even if another similar situation comes up next time, whenever Pakistan team requires my services, I’ll be the first one to [offer my services]."