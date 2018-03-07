Sohail Tanvir says not being picked for national team brings 'lot of frustration'

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sohail Tanvir says not being picked for national team brings 'lot of frustration'

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

DUBAI: Sohail Tanvir, one of the star cricketers of Multan Sultans, said Tuesday he has "no regrets" but "a lot of frustration" over not being chosen for the national team.

Tanvir was speaking to journalists after the Sultans powered to a 19-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi earlier today, here in Dubai International Stadium.

"You have shot a bouncer at me right away, for which, perhaps, as a batsman, I have no answer," a smiling Tanvir said, in what appeared to be his attempt to dodge the question.

"My job is to perform," he added, pausing for a moment to highlight that the question posed to him had omitted his performance in the latest T10 League.

"You forgot T10; I was the best bowler in T10 that took place recently."

Still unable to explain his viewpoint completely, the left-handed batsman said: "I don’t know, I have no answer. My aim is to deliver, and that I’ll continue to do.

"The rest is in the authorities’ hands … whatever they wish to do."

When asked what he feels when the selectors keep looking the other way, he said: "There’s a lot of frustration, it happens. I don’t speak about it in the media but definitely, there’s a lot of frustration."

"As a player, when you’re doing good … you’re doing good around the world, but somehow or the other, you are not able to play for your country.

In monetary terms, "what I would earn playing for [the national team of] Pakistan might be significantly lower than what I currently earn playing abroad.

"But I have so much passion … there have been so many instances that you all have seen where I have chosen Pakistan over money. I have left my league contracts, but, at the end of the day, I faced rejection.

Tanvir underscored that it is a daunting task to continue motivating himself even though he knows he could very well be representing Pakistan on international forums.

"It is extremely challenging to motivate oneself during situations like this. When it’s a brief time period, motivating oneself is easier, but when it keeps dragging on and on, it becomes more difficult.

The 34-year-old, however, chose to mention that he does have his coping mechanisms and that he has amazing mentors.

"I’m thankful that Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) is here.

"Plus, just today, I met Viv Richards in the lobby [and] his words were quite helpful in my performance today and I dedicate today’s game to him.

"His words … I don’t want to mention them … but the way he motivated me, he was like you have to keep working. It’s a simple theory: you have to keep up the hard work.

Tanvir then went on to say that he has always maintained that goal and "will continue to do so; the rest is up to the selectors' wishes".

Even so, the humble batsman claimed he had no regrets.

"I have no regrets. Even if another similar situation comes up next time, whenever Pakistan team requires my services, I’ll be the first one to [offer my services]."

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 6 7
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 6 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

