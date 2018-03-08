Geo.tv

Time Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Hasan’s heroic cameo steers Gladiators to dramatic win over Sultans

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 08, 2018

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators won by two wickets against tournament-favourites Multan Sultans in a nail-biting thriller at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.  

Gladiators successfully chased down the 153-run target on the second-last ball of the innings as tail-ender Hasan Khan dispatched a slower ball bowled by Kieron Pollard over the mid-wicket boundary for six. 

Fast bowler Umar Gul made a return by marking his career-best bowling figures, taking six wickets for 24 runs and completing 200 wickets in T20s.

Gul's spell was the second best in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after Bopara’s 6/16 in 2016. 

Earlier, a fiery unbeaten knock by skipper Shoaib Malik (65 runs off 43 balls) in the death overs lifted table-toppers Multan Sultans to a 152-run total against Gladiators in the 17th match of the tournament. 

Second Innings

Gladiators openers, Shane Watson and Asad Shafiq, gave a flying opening to the team, the Sarfraz-led team suffered its first loss with the wicket of Watson (26) by fast bowler Umar Gul. 

Two overs later Gul also took the wicket of Shafiq (20).

In an attempt to play a reverse-sweep top-order batsman Kevin Pieterson threw away his wicket on the ball of skipper Malik.

Ramiz Raja Junior played a brief cameo of 22 runs before falling prey to a flipper by leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

The most interesting bit was the controversial catches accepted and discarded in the match, where the umpires turned down catch appeal against Rossouw, they gave OUT on a controversial catch carried by Shan Masood.

Spinner Hasan Khan's match-winning six sealed Gladiators' victory over Sultans.

First Innings 

The match commenced with the wicket of Kumar Sangakkara on the very first ball of the innings by Muhammad Nawaz. Golden duck for the Sri Lankan legend. 

The next to be dismissed was Ahmed Shehzad on the next over of fast bowler Anwar Ali (1). 

The next to return to the pavilion was all-rounder Sohail Tanveer, his flashy cameo of 19 runs off 15 balls ended by a full inswinging delivery which hit into the stumps.

In-form batsman Sohaib Maqsood (27) was dismissed by PSL debutant Ben Laughlin on 12.4 overs. The fast bowler took an lbw wicket. The batsman scored two boundaries and one six.

The entry of skipper Malik turned the tables for Sultans; with four boundaries and three sixes in the late overs, the 'Men in Green' extended the total to 152.

Both the sides have made changes in their final playing-11 as Kevin Pieterson, Asad Shafiq and Ben Laughlin have been included in place of Mahmudullah, Umar Amin and John Hastings.

Meanwhile, Umar Gul and Ross Whiteley are in for tonight's game while Junaid Khan and Darren Bravo have been rested.

A 19-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi last night consolidated Multan's top spot on the points table, powered by Sohaib Maqsood's knock of 85 not out off 42 balls. 

Multan have won 4 out of their 6 matches so far, with one loss and one washout. Earlier this tournament, the Shoaib Malik-led team outclassed Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets. 

Quetta, on the other hand, are lacking the spark which they carried with them last season. They have lost 3 and won 2 matches out of 5 matches, and sit at fifth position. 

Multan Sultans

Head coach: Tom Moody

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Squad: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Nicholas Pooran, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Hardus Viljoen

Players to look out for:

Sohaib Maqsood played the best knock of this PSL with 85* off 42 balls against Peshawar Zalmi
Sohaib Maqsood played the best knock of this PSL with 85* off 42 balls against Peshawar Zalmi
Sohail Tanvir has 7 wickets from 6 matches, with an economy of 6.94
Sohail Tanvir has 7 wickets from 6 matches, with an economy of 6.94
Kumar Sangakkara is in the form of his life. He is the top scorer in this PSL so far, with an average of 51.25
Kumar Sangakkara is in the form of his life. He is the top scorer in this PSL so far, with an average of 51.25
Imran Tahir bagged a hat-trick against Quetta Gladiators, and is holding on to his Fazal Mahmood cap for leading the wickets tally (10)
Imran Tahir bagged a hat-trick against Quetta Gladiators, and is holding on to his Fazal Mahmood cap for leading the wickets tally (10)

Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali

Players to look out for:

Shane Watson, drafted in from Islamabad United, is in red-hot form with the bat. He has hit the most 6s (12) in this season
Shane Watson, drafted in from Islamabad United, is in red-hot form with the bat. He has hit the most 6s (12) in this season
Mohammad Nawaz bowled the most economical spell of this PSL (2 wickets off just 4 runs from 4 overs)
Mohammad Nawaz bowled the most economical spell of this PSL (2 wickets off just 4 runs from 4 overs)
Rahat Ali has been bowling some lethal deliveries this season. He has 4 wickets from 5 matches at an economy of 7.31
Rahat Ali has been bowling some lethal deliveries this season. He has 4 wickets from 5 matches at an economy of 7.31



