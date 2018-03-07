Quetta Gladiators celebrate Sir Viv Richards’ 66th birthday

Sir Viv Richards at his birthday party

DUBAI: West Indian legend and Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian Richards is celebrating his 66th birthday today.

To mark the occasion, the franchise threw him a birthday bash.

Sir Viv Richards arrives at his birthday party

The birthday party was attended by the Quetta management as well as the players, including the franchise owner Nadeem Omar.

Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan with Sir Viv Richards at his birthday party

Sir Richards’ daughter Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta flew in from India to be present at his birthday party.

Sir Richards’ daughter Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta also attended the party

Quetta Gladiators face table-toppers Multan Sultans at the Dubai Cricket Stadium tonight.

--Pictures from Nadeem Omar's Twitter