Quetta Gladiators celebrate Sir Viv Richards’ 66th birthday

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018
DUBAI: West Indian legend and Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian Richards is celebrating his 66th birthday today.
To mark the occasion, the franchise threw him a birthday bash.
The birthday party was attended by the Quetta management as well as the players, including the franchise owner Nadeem Omar.
Sir Richards’ daughter Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta flew in from India to be present at his birthday party.
Quetta Gladiators face table-toppers Multan Sultans at the Dubai Cricket Stadium tonight.
--Pictures from Nadeem Omar's Twitter
|Team
|mat
|Points
|MULTAN SULTANS
|7
|9
|KARACHI KINGS
|5
|7
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|6
|6
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|6
|6
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|5
|6
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|5
|0