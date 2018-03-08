Ronchi power show hands Lahore sixth consecutive defeat

DUBAI: Luke Ronchi's magnificent 77 catapulted Islamabad United to a six-wicket win on Thursday, as Lahore Qalandars suffered their sixth consecutive defeat of this season.

Lahore posted their highest total of this season, 163-8, buoyed by a quick fifty by Anton Devcich and a late cameo by captain Brendon McCullum.



But Ronchi's quickfire batting made the target look inadequate, as Islamabad chased it down with 14 balls to spare.

Duminy fell after a 17-ball 21 off Sunil Narine's delivery, but Shadab Khan, sent in one down, kept the momentum going.



Ronchi brought up the fastest fifty in PSL history (off 22 balls), taking Islamabad to run-a-ball.

1st innings

For Lahore, Anton Devcich stood out with 62 off 42 and McCullum posted 33* off 12 to compensate for a slower middle order, after Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field in today's first Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

Fakhar Zaman unleashed some quick boundaries, helped along by Kiwi batsman Devcich, in for Umar Akmal. But Fakhar's bold cameo ended at 34 when JP Duminy had him caught behind, with Lahore at 56-1 (6.4 overs).



Devcich kept the run rate ticking, reaching 50 from just 29 balls.

Agha Salman, after an impressive cameo earlier this tournament, was sent back to pavilion for 8.

Sluggish batting by Denesh Ramdin slowed down Lahore's momentum. He was dismissed for 9 off 19 balls, followed soon after by Devcich, as Lahore stumbled at 122-4.

Sunil Narine was clean bowled by Faheem Ashraf, as Lahore lost their fifth wicket at 149. Next man in, Sohail Khan lasted only two balls before his stumps were knocked off by Mohammad Sami.

Faheem Ashraf led the wickets tally for Islamabad with figures of 3-32.

Lahore Qalandars

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Playing XI:

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Playing XI:



