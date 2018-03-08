Ronchi power show hands Lahore sixth consecutive defeat

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Ronchi power show hands Lahore sixth consecutive defeat

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 08, 2018

DUBAI: Luke Ronchi's magnificent 77 catapulted Islamabad United to a six-wicket win on Thursday, as Lahore Qalandars suffered their sixth consecutive defeat of this season.

Lahore posted their highest total of this season, 163-8, buoyed by a quick fifty by Anton Devcich and a late cameo by captain Brendon McCullum.

But Ronchi's quickfire batting made the target look inadequate, as Islamabad chased it down with 14 balls to spare.

Duminy fell after a 17-ball 21 off Sunil Narine's delivery, but Shadab Khan, sent in one down, kept the momentum going.

Ronchi brought up the fastest fifty in PSL history (off 22 balls), taking Islamabad to run-a-ball.

1st innings 

For Lahore, Anton Devcich stood out with 62 off 42 and McCullum posted 33* off 12 to compensate for a slower middle order, after Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field in today's first Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

Fakhar Zaman unleashed some quick boundaries, helped along by Kiwi batsman Devcich, in for Umar Akmal. But Fakhar's bold cameo ended at 34 when JP Duminy had him caught behind, with Lahore at 56-1 (6.4 overs).

Devcich kept the run rate ticking, reaching 50 from just 29 balls.

Agha Salman, after an impressive cameo earlier this tournament, was sent back to pavilion for 8.

Sluggish batting by Denesh Ramdin slowed down Lahore's momentum. He was dismissed for 9 off 19 balls, followed soon after by Devcich, as Lahore stumbled at 122-4.

Sunil Narine was clean bowled by Faheem Ashraf, as Lahore lost their fifth wicket at 149. Next man in, Sohail Khan lasted only two balls before his stumps were knocked off by Mohammad Sami. 

Faheem Ashraf led the wickets tally for Islamabad with figures of 3-32.

Lahore Qalandars

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Playing XI:

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Playing XI:


Advertisement

More From PSL

Watson on the fence about coming to Pakistan, says will 'sit down' with family

Watson on the fence about coming to Pakistan, says will 'sit down' with family
Sarfraz to be captain as long as I coach Pakistan: Mickey Arthur

Sarfraz to be captain as long as I coach Pakistan: Mickey Arthur
Gladiators decimate Kings with record 67-run win

Gladiators decimate Kings with record 67-run win

Despite virtual elimination, Qalandars still playing for 'all the Lahoris back home': Devcich

Despite virtual elimination, Qalandars still playing for 'all the Lahoris back home': Devcich
Luke Ronchi announces to visit Pakistan if Islamabad United qualify

Luke Ronchi announces to visit Pakistan if Islamabad United qualify

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 7 9
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 7 8
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 6 8
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 6 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 6 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 6 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018