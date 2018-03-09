Geo.tv

Time Friday Mar 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Gladiators decimate Kings with record 67-run win

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Mar 09, 2018

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators recorded the biggest win by runs in the Pakistan Super League history by defeating Karachi Kings by 67 runs in tonight's second game in Dubai.   

Courtesy a fiery knock of 90 runs by opener Shane Watson assisted by Kevin Pieterson's half-century, Quetta Gladiators posted a score of 180 runs against Karachi Kings.

Kings only scored 113 for the loss of eight wickets as the Sarfraz-led Gladiators' bowling attack did not allow Kings to dominate the game in the second innings of the game either.

Watson and Pietersen effectively neutralised the Kings' bowling attack, by smashing boundaries all over the ground.

The Australian opener gave one easy catching attempt during the game when he was on 54, but Usman Khan Shinwari dropped it—a mistake costing Imad Wasim's team the entire match.

Second Innings

Gladiators cemented their domination in the game by picking two early key wickets in the start of their innings.

Muhammad Nawaz stumped opener Joe Denly on the very first over the match, while in the next over Kings' decision to send Shahid Afridi did not prove beneficial as the senior batsman in his typical fashion was dismissed by fast bowler Rahat Ali by giving an easy catch over mid-off area. 

Ravi Bopara was taken by Ben Laughlin on a duck by nicking a ball to the wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

In the 10th over of the game, Babar Azam departed on the very first ball of Shane Watson.

The highlight of the day was fast bowler Rahat Ali pointing towards the pavilion after dismissing Kings' skipper Imad Wasim. The celebration clearly irked Wasim. 

First Innings

Opener Shane Watson's fiery start pushed Kings on defensive. His three sixes to skipper Imad Wasim put the basis of a strong start to the Sarfraz-led team.

Afridi gave a much-needed breakthrough to Kings by dismissing Asad Shafiq (16) on the last ball of the sixth over.

Pietersen was the next to return to the pavilion after he was brilliantly caught by Ravi Bopara at mid-wicket area on the ball of Usman Khan Shinwari. The top-order batsman scored 52 off 34 balls.

After a somewhat lackluster start to the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta redeemed themselves when they beat table-toppers Multan Sultans in a dramatic chase Wednesday night.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 7 9
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 7 8
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 6 8
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 6 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 6 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 6 0

