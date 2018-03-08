Told myself that it’s not a big run-chase, I can finish the game, says Hasan

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators left-arm spinner Hasan Khan said on Thursday that before he arrived on the crease to face Multan bowling attack, he knew that he would finish the game.



“I just had one thing in mind that its not a big run chase and I could finish the game,” he said. “PSL is a big platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent. Thankful to Almighty for letting me give success to my team in the important match.”

Gladiators successfully chased down the 153-run target on the second-last ball of the innings as tail-ender Hasan Khan dispatched a slower ball bowled by Kieron Pollard over the mid-wicket boundary for six.

Responding to a question, Khan said that he would like to maintain consistency in his performance with full confidence – and the rest is on the Almighty.

The 19-year-old said that he has targeted to give his best in the tournament so that he could be spotted by the selectors for the national team.