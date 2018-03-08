Umar Gul says cricket officials are impartial, 'no door closed' to anyone

DUBAI: Multan Sultans' Umar Gul on Wednesday assured that Pakistan's cricket authorities are impartial to everyone and offer justified opportunities to every player.

While speaking to this correspondent following the Sultans' unexpected defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators, the right-handed batsman said there were chances "for everybody".



"No door is closed to any of the players. All the selectors, all of the PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board officials] say anyone who performs, who is fit … anyone can be called anytime, as per requirement, in whatever format."

"Therefore, in my mind, I know I have to keep myself fit and perform and bowl because whoever performs well gets the chance," said Gul, who recently completed his 200-wicket milestone.

The sportsman explained that throughout the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season, his peers have been performing well, including all of the bowlers.

"We have had a set combination since the first match," he said, before adding: "You must have seen yourself, throughout the tournament so far, that we didn’t make many changes."

Noting how he had worked hard in every pre-match practice session, Gul, 33, said he was happy to have been granted to be in the game, giving his performance but was bummed that his team was unable to topple the Gladiators.

"Alhamdolillah (Praise be to the God), I got the opportunity and performed, but it would have been great had we won."

Being one of the most successful bowlers in the shortest-form cricket in Pakistan, Gul said annoyance was common among the players.

"Agreed, any person would become frustrated. If one is not playing in the club matches and is sitting idle, seeing other players can get you worked up.

"If one takes it in a positive, professional way … if other boys are performing, [one should rest assured] they won’t kick out anyone based on performance."



Gul, who has in the past also played for the Peshawar Panthers, however, conclusively said he would continue his hard work and fitness training in order to achieve his goals.