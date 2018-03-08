Umar Gul says cricket officials are impartial, 'no door closed' to anyone

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Umar Gul says cricket officials are impartial, 'no door closed' to anyone

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Mar 08, 2018

DUBAI: Multan Sultans' Umar Gul on Wednesday assured that Pakistan's cricket authorities are impartial to everyone and offer justified opportunities to every player.

While speaking to this correspondent following the Sultans' unexpected defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators, the right-handed batsman said there were chances "for everybody".

"No door is closed to any of the players. All the selectors, all of the PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board officials] say anyone who performs, who is fit … anyone can be called anytime, as per requirement, in whatever format."

"Therefore, in my mind, I know I have to keep myself fit and perform and bowl because whoever performs well gets the chance," said Gul, who recently completed his 200-wicket milestone.

The sportsman explained that throughout the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season, his peers have been performing well, including all of the bowlers.

"We have had a set combination since the first match," he said, before adding: "You must have seen yourself, throughout the tournament so far, that we didn’t make many changes."

Noting how he had worked hard in every pre-match practice session, Gul, 33, said he was happy to have been granted to be in the game, giving his performance but was bummed that his team was unable to topple the Gladiators.

"Alhamdolillah (Praise be to the God), I got the opportunity and performed, but it would have been great had we won."

Being one of the most successful bowlers in the shortest-form cricket in Pakistan, Gul said annoyance was common among the players.

"Agreed, any person would become frustrated. If one is not playing in the club matches and is sitting idle, seeing other players can get you worked up.

"If one takes it in a positive, professional way … if other boys are performing, [one should rest assured] they won’t kick out anyone based on performance."

Gul, who has in the past also played for the Peshawar Panthers, however, conclusively said he would continue his hard work and fitness training in order to achieve his goals.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 7 9
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 6 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 6 6
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 5 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

