Duminy, spinners stage 26-run win for United

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Duminy, spinners stage 26-run win for United

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 10, 2018

DUBAI: An unbeaten innings of 73 runs by opener JP Duminy complimented by exceptional spinning bowling staged a 26-run win for Islamabad United against Peshawar Zalmi in Friday's second clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.   

Courtesy this win, United now stands at the top of the table with 10 points.

Where Duminy and middle-order batsman Asif Ali lifted Islamabad United to a formidable total of 182 runs, spinners Samit Patel and Zafar Gohar restricted Zalmi to 156 runs at the end of the innings.

United's 182 was the second biggest total scored in the Pakistan Super League 2018.

Patel took four wickets, Gohar in his first match of the Pakistan Super League took three wickets, including of Darren Sammy and Muhammad Hafeez. 

Duminy hit four sixes and four boundaries in his 54-ball stint, with the strike rate of 135.18. Middle-order batsman Asif Ali well assisted the opener by putting his contribution of 45 runs off 24 balls, which included two boundaries and four sixes. 

Speedster Wahab Riaz took three wickets in the match.

Second Innings

Spinner Samit Patel sent the entire Zalmi top-order to pavilion, in seven overs Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher and Dwayne Smith were dismissed by him.

The highlight of the evening was the extraordinary bowling by Zafar Gauhar. The turn shown on his deliveries were enough to bold Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy, LA Dawson and lbw Muhammad Hafeez.

First Innings 

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field against Islamabad United. 

Wahab Riaz gave a much-needed breakthrough to Zalmi after taking down in-form opening batsman Luke Ronchi (27) on the last ball of fourth over.

Riaz also took the wicket of Hussain Talat by setting up a beautiful trap to the batsman who had hit him two consecutive boundaries.

In an embarrassing setup, Shadab Khan ran out without scoring a run.

The in-form bowler did not allow Asif Ali to reach half-century hallmark.

Skipper Darren Sammy is playing tonight after recovering from an injury in the place of Riki Wessels. Zalmi has made two more changes in their final playing-11 as Khushdil Shah and Ibtisam Sheikh are in for tonight's encounter while Amad and Sameen Gul are rested.

For Islamabad United, opener Sahibzada Farhan is benched, legspinner Zafar Gohar will play.

Peshawar, currently languishing at fifth position on the points table, need to win to boost their rankings. Out of their six matches so far, they have won three and lost three. 

Islamabad sit at third spot, with four wins and two losses to their name. 

With uncertainty surrounding Darren Sammy's injury, Peshawar have looked wobbly under Mohammad Hafeez's captaincy. However, they may enjoy a psychological edge over Islamabad: the title defenders beat Islamabad by 34 runs during their clash earlier this season.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 8 9
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 7 8
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 6 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 7 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

