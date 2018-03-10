Duminy, spinners stage 26-run win for United

DUBAI: An unbeaten innings of 73 runs by opener JP Duminy complimented by exceptional spinning bowling staged a 26-run win for Islamabad United against Peshawar Zalmi in Friday's second clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Courtesy this win, United now stands at the top of the table with 10 points.

Where Duminy and middle-order batsman Asif Ali lifted Islamabad United to a formidable total of 182 runs, spinners Samit Patel and Zafar Gohar restricted Zalmi to 156 runs at the end of the innings.

United's 182 was the second biggest total scored in the Pakistan Super League 2018.



Patel took four wickets, Gohar in his first match of the Pakistan Super League took three wickets, including of Darren Sammy and Muhammad Hafeez.

Duminy hit four sixes and four boundaries in his 54-ball stint, with the strike rate of 135.18. Middle-order batsman Asif Ali well assisted the opener by putting his contribution of 45 runs off 24 balls, which included two boundaries and four sixes.

Speedster Wahab Riaz took three wickets in the match.

Second Innings

Spinner Samit Patel sent the entire Zalmi top-order to pavilion, in seven overs Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher and Dwayne Smith were dismissed by him.

The highlight of the evening was the extraordinary bowling by Zafar Gauhar. The turn shown on his deliveries were enough to bold Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy, LA Dawson and lbw Muhammad Hafeez.

First Innings

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field against Islamabad United.



Wahab Riaz gave a much-needed breakthrough to Zalmi after taking down in-form opening batsman Luke Ronchi (27) on the last ball of fourth over.

Riaz also took the wicket of Hussain Talat by setting up a beautiful trap to the batsman who had hit him two consecutive boundaries.

In an embarrassing setup, Shadab Khan ran out without scoring a run.

The in-form bowler did not allow Asif Ali to reach half-century hallmark.

Skipper Darren Sammy is playing tonight after recovering from an injury in the place of Riki Wessels. Zalmi has made two more changes in their final playing-11 as Khushdil Shah and Ibtisam Sheikh are in for tonight's encounter while Amad and Sameen Gul are rested.

For Islamabad United, opener Sahibzada Farhan is benched, legspinner Zafar Gohar will play.

Peshawar, currently languishing at fifth position on the points table, need to win to boost their rankings. Out of their six matches so far, they have won three and lost three.

Islamabad sit at third spot, with four wins and two losses to their name.

With uncertainty surrounding Darren Sammy's injury, Peshawar have looked wobbly under Mohammad Hafeez's captaincy. However, they may enjoy a psychological edge over Islamabad: the title defenders beat Islamabad by 34 runs during their clash earlier this season.