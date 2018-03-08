Luke Ronchi announces to visit Pakistan if Islamabad United qualify

DUBAI: Islamabad United opener Luke Ronchi has said he will come to Pakistan if his team qualifies for the playoffs.

The last two playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition are scheduled in Lahore (March 20 and 21). Karachi will host the final on March 25.

Luke Ronchi during post-match press conference

Asked if he would be travelling to Pakistan, Ronchi replied in the affirmative during the post-match press conference after his magnificent knock of 77 led Islamabad to a six-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars.

The former New Zealand batsman lauded the skill level of players in the PSL.

“The skill level [of the players] is really good. There are guys you’ve never even heard of, and they come in and bowl at 140kph, or they whack the ball miles. It’s been a brilliant tournament so far.”

Ronchi also heaped praise on Misbah’s captaincy. “Being around Misbah is good. The calmness flows [from him].”

About his red-hot form in this PSL, Ronchi said he focuses on keeping a clear head.

“I’m just trying to keep a clear mind. Nice and relaxed. That’s when your natural abilities show. Any negative thoughts, and your performance goes down.”