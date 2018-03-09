Despite virtual elimination, Qalandars still playing for 'all the Lahoris back home': Devcich

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 09 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Despite virtual elimination, Qalandars still playing for 'all the Lahoris back home': Devcich

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 09, 2018

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars’ batsman Anton Devcich said that the team is upset over not being able to justify the support it gets from Lahore and despite virtual elimination, the team is still playing for 'all the Lahoris people back home'.

Speaking to media after Qalandar’s defeat by Islamabad United – their sixth defeat in a row – the New Zealander said that Lahore crowd has always supported the team and the people of Lahore are only motivation left for them in the tournament.

“All the Lahore people back home,” he responded when a journalist asked what’s the motivation left for Lahore Qalandars in the tournament after six consecutive defeats which has now virtually eliminated them from the race to playoffs

“At the moment we are not doing the Lahore people justice, they are great supporters of us. That’s the thing which hurts the most. There are certainly back in Lahore who support this franchise, support this team and support this team and support the players,” he added.

The 32-year-old who has represented New Zealand in 12 ODIs and 4 T20Is said that 163 was a respectable and defendable total scored by Qalandars but Luke Ronchi took the game away from them.

“We managed to put what I thought was a respectable total on the board. I guess you have to take hats off to Luke Ronchi he played extremely well on a slow wicket. He took the game away from us in first six of seven overs,” he said.

Replying to a question, the Kiwi batsman said that slowing down the scoreboard in middle over wasn’t a strategy but they were looking to keep wicket in hands and then launch the charge after 15th over.

“27 off 45 balls wasn’t the strategy but they bowled well in the middle order and it was very hard to hit. Our thought there was to get around 130/135 in 15 overs and then launch from there with wickets in hand. That something we hadn’t been able to do in previous five games so we were trying to rectify that problem,” he said.

He, however, agreed that slowing down scoring in middle orders probably took game away from Qalandars.

“Potentially it took the game away from us but you have to trust the batsmen out there to assess the condition and play on. 165 was very defendable, we probably didn’t expect the wicket to skid off under the lights as much it did,” he said.

“In hindsight may be, when you consistently lost wickets through the period for not too many runs, we were trying to right the few wrongs,” he added. 

Advertisement

More From PSL

Watson on the fence about coming to Pakistan, says will 'sit down' with family

Watson on the fence about coming to Pakistan, says will 'sit down' with family
Sarfraz to be captain as long as I coach Pakistan: Mickey Arthur

Sarfraz to be captain as long as I coach Pakistan: Mickey Arthur
Gladiators decimate Kings with record 67-run win

Gladiators decimate Kings with record 67-run win

Luke Ronchi announces to visit Pakistan if Islamabad United qualify

Luke Ronchi announces to visit Pakistan if Islamabad United qualify

Ronchi power show hands Lahore sixth consecutive defeat

Ronchi power show hands Lahore sixth consecutive defeat
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 7 9
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 7 8
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 6 8
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 6 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 6 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 6 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018