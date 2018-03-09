Watson on the fence about coming to Pakistan, says will 'sit down' with family

Shane Watson during post-match press conference

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators' big-hitting batsman Shane Watson on Thursday sounded unsure about travelling to Pakistan for the final stages of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season, saying it was "not just my decision".

Watson was speaking to the media here after his team toppled Karachi Kings in what turned out to be quite a surprising match.

"The most important thing is us getting through the finals … that's a starting point," he said.

"As I said previously, I have to sit down with my family to be able to really work through what the right decision is for my family and I.

"It is just not my decision. It is my mum's and dad's and wife's as well. We will all sit down to discuss the options."

Discussing the match, however, the batsman said: "There is no doubt a few things went my way.



"While I was out there, I was looking forward to a good partnership with Kevin Pietersen. It was a lot of fun tonight; KP doesn't sit on the fence too much," he added.

Referring to the Gladiators' faceoff with the Multan Sultans earlier, Watson said it was a feat "to be able to get over the line".



"When you're able to [defeat] such a great team, it definitely provides a lot of confidence. We played across the board with the batting and the bowling.

"Personally … it's great to have played a great inning," he added.

Nevertheless, he was all rainbows and praise about Pakistanis and their undying love for cricket.

"Most importantly, the Pakistani people, the cricket loving people are able to get the opportunity to watch cricket live."



Watson noted that being unable to watch one's heroes live must be disappointing. "Can't imagine how tough it would be, growing up, not being able to watch my idols play cricket."

"It's a great thing cricket is being played in Pakistan. [I] absolutely love my time here.

"The best part of the Pakistani culture is that they're beautiful people and they love their cricket as much as I do. [Therefore, it is] great to go places where people share the same love of cricket."