Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 10, 2018

DUBAI: A 74-run partnership between skipper Sarfarz Ahmed and Rilee Rossouw ensured six wickets win of Quetta Gladiators over Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. 

Gladiators completed the chase of 158 runs in 19.2 overs as Sarfraz scored 45 and Rossouw smashed a knock of 30 runs.

With the Gladiators win in the match,  Lahore Qalandars have been virtually eliminated to play play-offs.

Zalmi pacers, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Umaid Asif, took one wicket each along with spinner Liam Dawson. 

Courtesy clean hitting in death overs by skipper Darren Sammy, Peshawar Zalmi posted a 157-run score against Quetta Gladiators in the second match being held at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sammy scored 36 runs in just 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Dwayne Smith also played a pivotal role with his score of 49 runs off 33 balls.

Muhammad Hafeez, M H Wessels scored 31 runs each.

Shane Watson took two wickets, while Rahat Ali, Ben Laughlin and Muhammad Nawaz took one wicket each.

Second Innings

Opener Asad Shafiq was the first to depart after getting caught by Muhammad Hafeez on the ball of fast bowler Hasan Ali. He managed to score only nine runs.

Umaid Asif took the prize wicket of Shane Watson, as the batsman couldn't manage to place a shot at the fine leg by giving an easy catch to Gladiators' skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. 

Kevin Pieterson, the top order batsman's innings was cut short by an outside-off delivery as the edged ball went directly in the keeper's glove.

Wahab Riaz dismissed Ramiz Raja (Junior) by bowling a short ball.

First innings

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field in the second match being held at the Dubai International Stadium tonight.

Zalmi opener Kamran Akmal went for a golden duck on the ball of Muhammad Nawaz as a good-length ball on off stump zipped straight through the off stump. Akmal was beaten for pace.

Shane Watson provided a much-needed relief to Gladiators by taking down in-form batsman Dwayne Smith (49). The Windies top-order batsman hit five sixes and one boundary before giving a soft catch.

Muhammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah and Liam Dawson played a brief cameo before returning to the pavilion.

After a great week of record-breaking wins, Quetta Gladiators is going up against Peshawar Zalmi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Quetta beat Multan Sultans in a dramatic chase on Wednesday, driven home by a sensational 6 from Hassan Khan which snatched the game away from the opponents. 

Sarfraz Ahmed's men then demolished Karachi Kings by a record-breaking 67 runs - the largest run margin victory in PSL history. 

Quetta are at third place on the points table, with 4 wins and 3 losses. 

Peshawar, in contrast, have gone downhill after a decent start to the season. Plagued by injuries and absence of notable foreign players such as Tamim Iqbal (who left earlier to join national duty), the team is at fifth spot with 3 wins and 4 losses.


PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 7 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

