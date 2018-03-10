Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends

DUBAI: A 74-run partnership between skipper Sarfarz Ahmed and Rilee Rossouw ensured six wickets win of Quetta Gladiators over Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

Gladiators completed the chase of 158 runs in 19.2 overs as Sarfraz scored 45 and Rossouw smashed a knock of 30 runs.

With the Gladiators win in the match, Lahore Qalandars have been virtually eliminated to play play-offs.

Zalmi pacers, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Umaid Asif, took one wicket each along with spinner Liam Dawson.

Courtesy clean hitting in death overs by skipper Darren Sammy, Peshawar Zalmi posted a 157-run score against Quetta Gladiators in the second match being held at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sammy scored 36 runs in just 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Dwayne Smith also played a pivotal role with his score of 49 runs off 33 balls.

Muhammad Hafeez, M H Wessels scored 31 runs each.

Shane Watson took two wickets, while Rahat Ali, Ben Laughlin and Muhammad Nawaz took one wicket each.

Second Innings

Opener Asad Shafiq was the first to depart after getting caught by Muhammad Hafeez on the ball of fast bowler Hasan Ali. He managed to score only nine runs.

Umaid Asif took the prize wicket of Shane Watson, as the batsman couldn't manage to place a shot at the fine leg by giving an easy catch to Gladiators' skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Kevin Pieterson, the top order batsman's innings was cut short by an outside-off delivery as the edged ball went directly in the keeper's glove.

Wahab Riaz dismissed Ramiz Raja (Junior) by bowling a short ball.

First innings

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field in the second match being held at the Dubai International Stadium tonight.

Zalmi opener Kamran Akmal went for a golden duck on the ball of Muhammad Nawaz as a good-length ball on off stump zipped straight through the off stump. Akmal was beaten for pace.

Shane Watson provided a much-needed relief to Gladiators by taking down in-form batsman Dwayne Smith (49). The Windies top-order batsman hit five sixes and one boundary before giving a soft catch.

Muhammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah and Liam Dawson played a brief cameo before returning to the pavilion.

After a great week of record-breaking wins, Quetta Gladiators is going up against Peshawar Zalmi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.



Quetta beat Multan Sultans in a dramatic chase on Wednesday, driven home by a sensational 6 from Hassan Khan which snatched the game away from the opponents.

Sarfraz Ahmed's men then demolished Karachi Kings by a record-breaking 67 runs - the largest run margin victory in PSL history.

Quetta are at third place on the points table, with 4 wins and 3 losses.

Peshawar, in contrast, have gone downhill after a decent start to the season. Plagued by injuries and absence of notable foreign players such as Tamim Iqbal (who left earlier to join national duty), the team is at fifth spot with 3 wins and 4 losses.



