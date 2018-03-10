Denly, Afridi set up convincing 63 runs win against Sultans

DUBAI: Courtesy 78 runs knock by opener Joe Denly and a three-wicket haul by Shahid Afridi, Karachi Kings won by 63 runs against Multan Sultans on Saturday.

Denly and Babar Azam set up a record 189-run target against Multan Sultans, while Multan team was all-out on 125 runs.



Muhammad Irfan (Junior) took two wickets, while Usman Khan Shinwari, Muhammad Amir and Imad Wasim bagged one. each.

In a blistering knock, Denly scored 78 runs off 55 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes on the strike rate of 141.81. In a brief cameo of eight balls, Ingram scored 29 runs.

Sultans’ bowling lineup did not cause much trouble to the Karachi Kings as Hardus Viljoen took only two wickets while Muhammad Irfan bagged one.

Second Innings

Muhammad Irfan (Junior) provided a sigh of relief to the Kings by dismissing opener Kumar Sangakkara on the fourth over of the innings. The former Sri Lankan captain along with Ahmed Shehzad gave a fiery start to the Sultans.

Sohaib Maqsood departed on the very next over on a short bowl delivery of fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari.

Ahmed Shehzad was stumped on the ball of skipper Imad Wasim and Afridi took the wicket of middle-order batsman Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar and skipper Shoaib Malik.

First Innings

Sultans struck early and dismissed Simmons for a paltry sum of four runs. The Kings opener was caught on a ball by Mohammad Irfan.

Karachi Kings openers LMP Simmons and JL Denly made a decent start and posted a score of 19 at the end of the third over.

The Sultans are looking to strike back after yesterday's shocking defeat at the hands of bottom-of-the-table Lahore Qalandars.



Earlier, Multan's middle order was destroyed by Lahore's young pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took five wickets for just four runs to give Lahore its maiden win of the tournament, after six straight defeats.



Multan, who topped the points table until yesterday, have now been displaced by Islamabad United, who beat Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs to claim the first spot.

Multan, at the second spot, have won 4 games so far and lost 3. Karachi Kings, at the fourth spot, have won 3 and lost 2. An earlier encounter between the two teams during this season was washed out by rain.



