Denly, Afridi set up convincing 63 runs win against Sultans

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Denly, Afridi set up convincing 63 runs win against Sultans

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 10, 2018

DUBAI: Courtesy 78 runs knock by opener Joe Denly and a three-wicket haul by Shahid Afridi, Karachi Kings won by 63 runs against Multan Sultans on Saturday. 

Denly and Babar Azam set up a record 189-run target against Multan Sultans, while Multan team was all-out on 125 runs.

Muhammad Irfan (Junior) took two wickets, while Usman Khan Shinwari, Muhammad Amir and Imad Wasim bagged one. each.

In a blistering knock, Denly scored 78 runs off 55 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes on the strike rate of 141.81. In a brief cameo of eight balls, Ingram scored 29 runs.

Sultans’ bowling lineup did not cause much trouble to the Karachi Kings as Hardus Viljoen took only two wickets while Muhammad Irfan bagged one.

Second Innings

Muhammad Irfan (Junior) provided a sigh of relief to the Kings by dismissing opener Kumar Sangakkara on the fourth over of the innings. The former Sri Lankan captain along with Ahmed Shehzad gave a fiery start to the Sultans.

Sohaib Maqsood departed on the very next over on a short bowl delivery of fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari.

Ahmed Shehzad was stumped on the ball of skipper Imad Wasim and Afridi took the wicket of middle-order batsman Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar and skipper Shoaib Malik.

First Innings 

Sultans struck early and dismissed Simmons for a paltry sum of four runs. The Kings opener was caught on a ball by Mohammad Irfan. 

Karachi Kings openers LMP Simmons and JL Denly made a decent start and posted a score of 19 at the end of the third over.  

The Sultans are looking to strike back after yesterday's shocking defeat at the hands of bottom-of-the-table Lahore Qalandars. 

Earlier, Multan's middle order was destroyed by Lahore's young pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took five wickets for just four runs to give Lahore its maiden win of the tournament, after six straight defeats. 

Multan, who topped the points table until yesterday, have now been displaced by Islamabad United, who beat Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs to claim the first spot. 

Multan, at the second spot, have won 4 games so far and lost 3. Karachi Kings, at the fourth spot, have won 3 and lost 2. An earlier encounter between the two teams during this season was washed out by rain. 


PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 7 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

