Tried to bowl every ball a dot-ball, says Shaheen Afridi after fiery 5-fer

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 09 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Tried to bowl every ball a dot-ball, says Shaheen Afridi after fiery 5-fer

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 09, 2018

DUBAI: Shaheen Afridi, the hero of Lahore Qalandars' maiden win in Pakistan Super League 2018, has said that he bowled according to plan which helped him pick up five key wickets against Multan Sultans at Dubai Stadium on Friday.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the young pacer said he was planning to deliver every ball as a dot-ball and, with that attempt, he got five important wickets.

“My target was to deliver every ball as a dot-ball and I first got wicket of Shoaib Malik. He is Pakistan’s star and I feel good to have taken his wicket,” Afridi said.

Afridi bowled 3.4 overs (22 deliveries) and 18 of his deliveries were dot-balls. The 17-year-old bowler from Khyber Agency conceded just four singles and took five wickets to end with figures of 3.4-1-4-5 in the match.

Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul lands Lahore season’s first win

Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 5 for just 4 runs to break Lahore’s losing curse

And Afridi had this target in his mind when he was coming to the stadium.

"We were talking in the bus today and Sameen bhai [team manager and franchise COO] asked me what you would do today. I promised him to I would five wickets. He told me that not just five wickets, but you have to bowl every ball with passion," he said.

Replying to a question, Afridi said the team was under immense pressure and he was also feeling the heat because he had been unable to bowl properly ahead of Friday's match.

"I wasn’t able to bowl well earlier because I was playing T20s for the first time," he said.

"We were so demoralised after back-to-back defeats and I was also unable to perform in the previous game. I had a plan to prove myself today and thankfully I managed to bowl according to the plan and got five-fer," he said.

The young paceman also received praise from another Afridi of the cricketing fraternity, Shahid Afridi, who tweeted in support of the young fast bowler.

Earlier, he also received high praise from stalwarts like India's Rahul Dravid and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

For Afridi, praises from former legends were morale boosting.

"It feels good when all legends praise me. Wasim bhai, Waqar bhai, Rahul Dravid, they have all backed me and supported me which boosts my morale,” he said.

And, like many other PSL performers, Afridi has also set his eyes on selection in Pakistan's national team after performing well in the tournament.

"PSL is a good stage and I am aiming to represent Pakistan and be able to do that in the longer run," he said.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Proud of bringing back cricket to Pakistan, says Sammy

Proud of bringing back cricket to Pakistan, says Sammy
Patel says will visit Pakistan if United qualify

Patel says will visit Pakistan if United qualify
Do Lahore Qalandars still have a chance in PSL 2018? Here are the scenarios

Do Lahore Qalandars still have a chance in PSL 2018? Here are the scenarios
Duminy, spinners stage 26-run win for United

Duminy, spinners stage 26-run win for United

Qalandars management backs McCullum despite dismal season

Qalandars management backs McCullum despite dismal season
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 8 9
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 7 8
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 6 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 7 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

@geonews_sport

@psl2018