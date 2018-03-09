Qalandars management backs McCullum despite dismal season

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 09 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Qalandars management backs McCullum despite dismal season

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 09, 2018

DUBAI: The management of PSL team Lahore Qalandars has backed the leadership of New Zealander Brendon McCullum, expressing complete faith on his selfless approach for the franchise.

A day after Brendon said he was ready to give up the captaincy if it could help the team improve, Sameen Rana—the manager and COO of Lahore Qalandars—said Brendon's contribution for the team was priceless and the management was not thinking of removing him as captain.

"Brendon is so committed to Qalandars…you all must have witnessed that he has been playing against his nature for the team. He was very disappointed after yesterday’s loss and he was hurt. He suggested that if his stepping down could make a difference then he was ready. This shows his selfless approach," said Rana after Qalandars' maiden victory in the tournament on Friday. The Qalandars manager was asked by reporters about McCullum’s statement a day earlier.

Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul lands Lahore season’s first win

Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 5 for just 4 runs to break Lahore’s losing curse

“This was a thought by Brendon. It was never our thought, and we have 100 percent faith in Brendon. His commitment, loyalty, and sincerity towards Qalandars is priceless. We are proud to have him as a captain. He changed his own natural style for the team, which is important. We never thought of removing him as captain," he added.

Rana said the win against Multan Sultans was a relief for the team, adding that while he understands that there is little chance still left for Qalandars, the team is playing for pride and for the fans who were let down by their performance.

"It's a relief for us, because the team was united and is still united. A lot of emotions are attached with this team. It was a challenging journey that tested our resolve. We understand that it is not easy to be a Qalandar," Rana said.

"Cricket is a funny game. We play for pride. The team is very connected and players were working hard for win. Unfortunately, we were unable to achieve that. We are not spoiling anyone's party but playing to give back cheerful moments to our fans. We have let our fans down, and we want to return the smiles to them,” he added.

Replying to a question, he said that the team would review the performance of everyone one PSL 2018 is over.

Tried to bowl every ball a dot-ball, says Shaheen Afridi after fiery 5-fer

"We are still in the tournament. We will review performances after the tournament. We have one year after this. Winning or losing is different. We respect people's commitment to the franchise and we will see who is committed to us," he said.

Expressing his disappointment over dismissal performance by Umar Akmal, the team manager said that Akmal was his main player but he couldn't deliver in five chances.

"Umar is always an important player for us. He was our platinum player. His performance wasn't up to the mark," he said.

“We didn't bring him to the ground because sitting on the bench and not playing would have been disrespectful to him," replied Rana when asked why Akmal wasn't traveling to the ground with the team.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 7 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

