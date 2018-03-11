PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Sunday Mar 11 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Mar 11, 2018

DUBAI: It’s been another dismal season for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars as the team failed to qualify for the tournament eliminators yet again.

With only 2 points from their seven games, Qalandars were left only a bleak chance that they would be able to make it through even if they won their remaining three matches.

Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends

Resurgent Quetta are at third spot on the points table, while Peshawar are languishing at fifth place

But the their hopes were shattered with the outcomes of the two matches on Saturday, when Karachi Kings destroyed Multan Sultans by 63 runs and Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets.

Given the situation of the points table now, the best Qalandars can do is end up with a maximum of 8 points, but that would not be enough as the four teams making it through to the next round would have at least 9 points each—no matter what the outcome of the remaining seven matches before the eliminators.

The tournament is now open for all of the remaining five teams to be able to make it among the top four.

Qalandars management backs McCullum despite dismal season

A day after Brendon offered to give up captaincy, COO Sameen Rana says Brendon's contribution is priceless and Qalandars management is not thinking of removing him as skipper

This is the third straight season of the PSL that the Lahore Qalandars have failed to make it through. They ended up as the fifth and last team on the points table during the previous two editions, which featured only five teams.

On Friday, despite the team's poor performance, Sameen Rana—the manager and COO of Lahore Qalandars—backed Qalandars' skipper Brendon McCullum, saying his contribution for the team had been priceless and the management was not thinking of removing him as captain.

"Brendon is so committed to Qalandars…you all must have witnessed that he has been playing against his nature for the team. He was very disappointed after yesterday’s loss and he was hurt. He suggested that if his stepping down could make a difference then he was ready. This shows his selfless approach," said Rana.

Bazid Khan says Qalandars need to change coach, captain

Bazid says aid the theory of Brendon isn’t working for Qalandars and it is the high time for the management to change the leadership of the team

The comments came a day after McCullum said he was ready to give up the captaincy if it would help the team improve.

Replying to a question, he said that the team would review the performance of all members once PSL 2018 is over. "We will review performances after the tournament. We have one year after this. Winning or losing is different. We respect people's commitment to the franchise and we will see who is committed to us," he said.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 7 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

