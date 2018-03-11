PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four

DUBAI: It’s been another dismal season for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars as the team failed to qualify for the tournament eliminators yet again.



With only 2 points from their seven games, Qalandars were left only a bleak chance that they would be able to make it through even if they won their remaining three matches.

But the their hopes were shattered with the outcomes of the two matches on Saturday, when Karachi Kings destroyed Multan Sultans by 63 runs and Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets.

Given the situation of the points table now, the best Qalandars can do is end up with a maximum of 8 points, but that would not be enough as the four teams making it through to the next round would have at least 9 points each—no matter what the outcome of the remaining seven matches before the eliminators.

The tournament is now open for all of the remaining five teams to be able to make it among the top four.

This is the third straight season of the PSL that the Lahore Qalandars have failed to make it through. They ended up as the fifth and last team on the points table during the previous two editions, which featured only five teams.

On Friday, despite the team's poor performance, Sameen Rana—the manager and COO of Lahore Qalandars—backed Qalandars' skipper Brendon McCullum, saying his contribution for the team had been priceless and the management was not thinking of removing him as captain.

"Brendon is so committed to Qalandars…you all must have witnessed that he has been playing against his nature for the team. He was very disappointed after yesterday’s loss and he was hurt. He suggested that if his stepping down could make a difference then he was ready. This shows his selfless approach," said Rana.

The comments came a day after McCullum said he was ready to give up the captaincy if it would help the team improve.

Replying to a question, he said that the team would review the performance of all members once PSL 2018 is over. "We will review performances after the tournament. We have one year after this. Winning or losing is different. We respect people's commitment to the franchise and we will see who is committed to us," he said.