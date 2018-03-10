Patel says will visit Pakistan if United qualify

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Patel says will visit Pakistan if United qualify

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 10, 2018

DUBAI: Islamabad United spinner Samit Patel confirmed on Saturday that he will be visiting Pakistan if the Islamabad United qualify for eliminators stage.

Speaking to Geo.tv, he said : “Absolutely, I will be going to Lahore and Karachi if we qualify. I am looking forward to that. I am sure the guys are looking forward to play there. I was unfortunate to not be there with Zalmi last year, the overseas guy say that it was a good trip. I am really looking forward to that trip.”

Patel took four wickets in the match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Responding to a question, he said that the Misbah-led team is just playing with freedom and every player wants to go score runs and take wickets.

“We are learning. We always say if someone bats through the innings especially in the top-four we know we are going to get top score and we defend the total very well. We got a good bowling attack,” he said.

The former England player affirmed that spinner Zafar Gohar has a good prospect to enter in the Pakistan national squad.

“He bowls lovely on the wicket. Had some assistance, I am sure he will do well,” the spinner said.

Patel called PSL, ‘best in the world’, and appreciated that every franchise playing in the tournament has good seam bowling lineup. 

Advertisement

More From PSL

Never demanded captaincy, decision rests with PCB: Sarfraz Ahmed

Never demanded captaincy, decision rests with PCB: Sarfraz Ahmed
After injury-induced hiatus, Rahat Ali is back and 'enjoying' PSL

After injury-induced hiatus, Rahat Ali is back and 'enjoying' PSL
PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four

PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four
Bazid Khan says Qalandars need to change coach, captain

Bazid Khan says Qalandars need to change coach, captain

Team has identified areas for improvement, says Malik after 63-run defeat

Team has identified areas for improvement, says Malik after 63-run defeat
Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends

Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 7 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

@geonews_sport

@psl2018