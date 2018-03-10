Patel says will visit Pakistan if United qualify

DUBAI: Islamabad United spinner Samit Patel confirmed on Saturday that he will be visiting Pakistan if the Islamabad United qualify for eliminators stage.



Speaking to Geo.tv, he said : “Absolutely, I will be going to Lahore and Karachi if we qualify. I am looking forward to that. I am sure the guys are looking forward to play there. I was unfortunate to not be there with Zalmi last year, the overseas guy say that it was a good trip. I am really looking forward to that trip.”



Patel took four wickets in the match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Responding to a question, he said that the Misbah-led team is just playing with freedom and every player wants to go score runs and take wickets.

“We are learning. We always say if someone bats through the innings especially in the top-four we know we are going to get top score and we defend the total very well. We got a good bowling attack,” he said.

The former England player affirmed that spinner Zafar Gohar has a good prospect to enter in the Pakistan national squad.

“He bowls lovely on the wicket. Had some assistance, I am sure he will do well,” the spinner said.

Patel called PSL, ‘best in the world’, and appreciated that every franchise playing in the tournament has good seam bowling lineup.