Proud of bringing cricket back to Pakistan, says Sammy

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy said that he is proud of bringing cricket back to Pakistan, and reaffirmed that the entire team without any exception will be in Karachi if his team qualifies for the Pakistan Super League final.



Though Zalmi lost their important game against Islamabad United by 26 runs on Friday, Sammy reiterated that his team has all the required potential to stage a come-back.

Zalmi are languishing at fifth place on the points table. Out of the seven games they have played so far, they have won three and lost four.

The skipper said that though his players faced injuries at the start and during the tournament, he won't hide behind it as an excuse for the defeats.

Sammy added that his team has the potential to play eliminators and the final of the tournament but for that, it needs to implement the plans on the ground.