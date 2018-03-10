Team has identified areas for improvement, says Malik after 63-run defeat

DUBAI: Skipper of Multan Sultans Shoaib Malik said on Saturday that the team's management has identified certain areas which need improvement.



The statement came after the team lost its match against Karachi Kings by 63 runs.

"There are a couple of areas where we really need to improve," said Malik in the post-match press conference.

Elaborating further, Malik said one of the shortcomings has been the team's performance while fielding, particularly dropping crucial catches.

He also said the team is still working out its bowlers and batmen ratio and expressed hope that it will improve in coming matches.

When asked about the suspected no-ball which led to Pollard's dismissal, the captain replied that the issue was of a technical nature and was later clarified between the coaching staff and the match umpires.



