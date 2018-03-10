Bazid Khan says Qalandars need to change coach, captain

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Bazid Khan says Qalandars need to change coach, captain

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 10, 2018

DUBAI: Former test batsman and cricket commentator Bazid Khan termed Pakistan Super League as a stepping stone for young cricketers which fast-forwards their journey to the national squad.

Talking exclusively to Geo.tv, Bazid who represented Pakistan in one test and five ODIs between 2004 and 2008, added the third edition of Pakistan Super League shows that we have also improved our standards of fielding.

“Level of competition in PSL has increased and the thing that stood out during the third edition of PSL is fielding, 90% catches were taken which is better than all other leagues of the world. This shows that we have improved our standards of fielding which is also directly linked with fitness,” said Khan.

“If you want to play limited over cricket then you’ve to be best in the fielding and PSL has helped us improved fielding standards, I haven’t seen this level of fielding in any other tournament in Pakistan so this is a very good sign for Pakistan that our fielding level is matching the international standards,” the 36 year old former batsman, now commentator added.

Talking about the performance of Lahore Qalandars, Bazid – who is now a permanent feature in PSL’s commentary team – said the theory of Brendon isn’t working for Qalandars and it is the high time for the management to change the leadership of the team.

“Lahore Qalandars has only one problem. They trust Baz, we agree but his theory didn’t work and when your theory doesn’t work then the management steps in to change things. LQ has lost every match in a similar manner and repeated the mistakes. You can’t recover in T20 after a collapse, even in last matches, LQ looked nervous while chasing. Brendon’s style of cricket is very demanding and players who are at developing stage can’t carry that out,” he said.

“Lahore Qalandars need the change in team management, team coaching, and team captain, because if they don’t make the change then I don’t think there will be any change in their results in future,” he noted.

Separately, he mentioned how the league brought players like Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, and Fahar Zaman to limelight in past and hoped that it will continue to do so in this season and also in future.

“It is also stepping stone for players, it fast forwards the journey of players to the national squad. You have seen how impactful just one spell of Shaheen Shah Afridi was, leg-spinner Ibtisam Sheikh has also been impressive. We have seen in previous editions that Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman came forward, this platform has doubled the speed of journey to Pakistan team for these players,” he highlighted.

“Ibtisam, Shaheen Shah Afridi are young and need time but they have shown that they have got the potential to play international level. Shadab also gets quick exposure. These players have got the stepping stone and if they continue to work like this then there is no doubt that they will be representing Pakistan,” Bazid added.

He said that the best part is that the players get to play under pressure conditions in PSL which they usually don’t get in other domestic matches at home. TV coverage, crowds in stadium gives them exposure to players.

Another great opportunity for players in PSL, according to Bazid, is the opportunity to share the dressing room with stalwarts like Viv Richards.

“These players are very lucky to be sharing the dressing room with legends like Viv Richards. Before PSL, no player would have even thought of getting tips from Viv but PSL has made it possible for them. Imagine if Viv saying to a junior player ‘well done’ then he’ll get self-belief and it will give the player more courage to do more. There are Wasim and Waqar as well to motivate players in different dugouts. Along with them Kumar Sangakkara, McCullum, Pietersen are also a big name to make these players feel confident. This also enhances your career skills,” he said.


Advertisement

More From PSL

Never demanded captaincy, decision rests with PCB: Sarfraz Ahmed

Never demanded captaincy, decision rests with PCB: Sarfraz Ahmed
After injury-induced hiatus, Rahat Ali is back and 'enjoying' PSL

After injury-induced hiatus, Rahat Ali is back and 'enjoying' PSL
PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four

PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four
Team has identified areas for improvement, says Malik after 63-run defeat

Team has identified areas for improvement, says Malik after 63-run defeat
Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends

Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 7 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

@geonews_sport

@psl2018