Never demanded captaincy, decision rests with PCB: Sarfraz Ahmed

DUBAI: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said on Saturday that he has never demanded captaincy in his career and the decision to appoint captain rests with the Pakistan Cricket Board.



Speaking in a post-match press conference, Ahmed said: “It is up to the Pakistan Cricket Board to decide who should and who should not remain captain. My duty is to play cricket, which I am doing. My captaincy is going fine and I am hopeful that it will continue to remain so.”

The Quetta Gladiators skipper appreciated the bowling of fast bowler Rahat Ali, saying that he has played an important role in the franchise’s successes up till now.

The skipper expressed his hope that the team’s top-order batsman Kevin Pietersen will take a ‘good decision’ in regards to coming to Pakistan to play the tournament’s playoffs.

“He will defiantly realize that last year we suffered loss because of the absence of four international players. But we have replacements in line as well,” he said.

Sarfarz said that he didn’t expect Lahore Qalandars to be eliminated from the first stage of the tournament.

He added that the team’s performance is getting better with every match as the bowlers and batsmen are playing their required roles.