After injury-induced hiatus, Rahat Ali is back and 'enjoying' PSL

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Sunday Mar 11 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

After injury-induced hiatus, Rahat Ali is back and 'enjoying' PSL

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Mar 11, 2018

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators' Rahat Ali said Saturday night he was glad to be "100 percent fit" and back in the game after a year-long hiatus owing to an injury he had sustained in 2017.

Ecstatic to playing again and being in the limelight, Ali, 29, said: "Shukar Alhamdolillah (gratitude and praise be to God), I'm in great form and I'm bowling well.

"Prior to this, I had sustained an injury, recovery from which took me some time. But I'm 100 percent fit now."

Speaking about his treatment, the right-handed batsman said he "was unable to play at all during 2017" because he "couldn't recover for some reason".

Ali spent approximately six to seven months in the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he was given medical attention.

"After that, I did play domestic but I lagged behind because I was playing matches after a year and minor problems continued to occur," he explained.

"Nevertheless, I'm playing now, with no issues, and I'm 100 percent fit."

Ali said he was thankful to the Quetta Gladiators management for offering him the chance to participate in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season.

"I'm very glad to have been given this opportunity. I thank Quetta Gladiators for picking me just at the right time.

"We were undergoing fitness tests and I passed just two days ahead of the bidding for the Quetta Gladiators."

Further, he noted that the selectors are always eagle-eyed for emerging talent.

"I think everyone can perform. The selectors keep an eye out for the talent, for players.

"[Players] can make comebacks, new players can play.

"Considering the kind of matches being played, I think the standard is quite good and I'm enjoying."

Advertisement

More From PSL

Never demanded captaincy, decision rests with PCB: Sarfraz Ahmed

Never demanded captaincy, decision rests with PCB: Sarfraz Ahmed
PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four

PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars thrown out of race for top four
Bazid Khan says Qalandars need to change coach, captain

Bazid Khan says Qalandars need to change coach, captain

Team has identified areas for improvement, says Malik after 63-run defeat

Team has identified areas for improvement, says Malik after 63-run defeat
Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends

Quetta triumphs over Peshawar by six wickets as Lahore’s journey ends
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 7 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 7 2

@geonews_sport

@psl2018