After injury-induced hiatus, Rahat Ali is back and 'enjoying' PSL

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators' Rahat Ali said Saturday night he was glad to be "100 percent fit" and back in the game after a year-long hiatus owing to an injury he had sustained in 2017.



Ecstatic to playing again and being in the limelight, Ali, 29, said: "Shukar Alhamdolillah (gratitude and praise be to God), I'm in great form and I'm bowling well.

"Prior to this, I had sustained an injury, recovery from which took me some time. But I'm 100 percent fit now."

Speaking about his treatment, the right-handed batsman said he "was unable to play at all during 2017" because he "couldn't recover for some reason".

Ali spent approximately six to seven months in the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he was given medical attention.

"After that, I did play domestic but I lagged behind because I was playing matches after a year and minor problems continued to occur," he explained.

"Nevertheless, I'm playing now, with no issues, and I'm 100 percent fit."

Ali said he was thankful to the Quetta Gladiators management for offering him the chance to participate in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season.

"I'm very glad to have been given this opportunity. I thank Quetta Gladiators for picking me just at the right time.

"We were undergoing fitness tests and I passed just two days ahead of the bidding for the Quetta Gladiators."

Further, he noted that the selectors are always eagle-eyed for emerging talent.

"I think everyone can perform. The selectors keep an eye out for the talent, for players.

"[Players] can make comebacks, new players can play.

"Considering the kind of matches being played, I think the standard is quite good and I'm enjoying."