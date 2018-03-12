Drama in Dubai as Lahore beat Karachi in super over thriller

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars pulled an upset on Sunday by knocking down mighty Karachi Kings in a super over in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League's third edition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Courtesy half-centuries by top-order batsmen Babar Azam and Lendl Simmons, Kings set Qalandars a 163-run target to win.

In a dramatic chase, the McCullum-led team levelled the score on the last delivery of the innings, taking the contest into the tournament's second super over.



Qalandars' top-order batsman Agha Salman contributed 50 off 45, but it was a fiery blitz by Sohail Akhtar which changed the game, his 15 runs off eight balls, including a six and a four, bringing the unthinkable into reality.

SUPER OVER

The game went for a super over in which, playing first, Qalandars gave Kings a target of 12 runs to win.

Fakhar Zaman was run out on the very first ball. Anton Devcich, the man next in with skipper McCullum, took the super over score to 11 runs.

Lendl Simmons and Colin Ingram opened for Kings in chase of 12 runs.



Sunil Narine took the prize wicket of Ingram on the third delivery of his over.

Shahid Afridi hit the last ball of the over for six, but by then it was already too late for Karachi.

Second Innings



Muhammad Irfan (Junior) took the wicket of Anton Devcich on the very first ball of his over. Devcich missed the leg-side flick which led the ball to hit the middle stump.

The in-form opener-batsman Fakhar Zaman fell prey to set up put by the Kings as he slogged towards a mid-wicket area, the ball landed safely in the hands of Denly.

Fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari turned the tables in Kings' favour by dismissing Agha Salman and skipper McCullum in his over.

The six by Sohail Akhtar on the 19.3 overs shortened Kings' chase.

First Innings



Kings' opener Joe Denly (3) departed after giving an easy catch to skipper McCullum on a flighted delivery of legspinner Yasir Shah.

Fast bowler Sohail Khan provided a much-needed relief to the Qalandars by taking down the wicket of Lendl Simmons. The opener set up a strong base for the Kings with his knock of 55 runs off 39 balls, with eight boundaries and one six on the strike of 141.02.



