Shahid Afridi apologises to Saif Badar for send-off

Sunday Mar 11, 2018
DUBAI: Shahid Afridi has apologised to young all-rounder Saif Badar for reacting aggressively to his wicket during Saturday’s Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match.
Afridi, who was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul, had given the youngster a ‘send-off’ after knocking out his stumps – a gesture that was widely criticised on social media as fans pointed out that the aggressive reaction must have been disheartening for the 19-year old.
Hours after the match, however, Badar posted a video of his dismissal on Twitter with the caption: ‘Still love you Shahid bhai.'
Afridi replied to the tweet with an apology. “I’m sorry what happened that was momentum of the game.. I always support my youngester. Good luck.”
Karachi Kings overcame Multan Sultans by 63 runs, with Afridi winning the Player of the Match award for bowling figures of 4-1-18-3.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|8
|10
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|7
|10
|KARACHI KINGS
|8
|9
|MULTAN SULTANS
|9
|9
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|8
|6
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|8
|4