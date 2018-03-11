PSL mulls plans to hold own T10 league in Pakistan: sources

DUBAI: The management of Pakistan Super League have decided to launch another venture, PSL T10 league, sources informed Geo.tv on Sunday.



The idea of having a ten overs per innings mini PSL tournament was discussed in a meeting of PSL franchise owners with PCB and PSL chairman Najam Sethi in Dubai on Sunday, where, according to sources, all agreed in principle to have this tournament.

“Everyone agreed for PSL’s T10 tournament. If all goes well, it will be held in September in Pakistan,” said a source privy to matter.

“All six PSL teams will participate in the tournament with same owners but a separate draft will be taken place for players selection,” the source added.