Karachi to host Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series in April

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Sunday Mar 11 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Karachi to host Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series in April

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Mar 11, 2018

DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi announced on Sunday that the West Indies cricket authorities have confirmed three T20Is in Pakistan, scheduled to be played in Karachi.

Speaking to media in Dubai, Sethi stated that he was working day and night to reach this agreement and Cricket West Indies have just confirmed to play these matches.

“Good news for you is that we have just signed an agreement with West Indies Cricket Board. I have been working day and night for that and they have now agreed to play three games on 1st, 2nd and 4th April and these matches will now be played in Karachi, instead of Lahore,”

Prior to the three T20Is against West Indies, the National Stadium of Karachi will also host the final of Pakistan Super League on March 25th.

The security expert, Reg Dickason, who is also the consultant of Pakistan Cricket Board, will work with local authorities and CWI for working on the security of the series between Pakistan and West Indies.

“They will stay for another week after PSL final and work for the security of West Indies series,” Sethi said about security officials.

The chairman PCB further added that the series against West Indies will be one-off series and this is probably a loss-making enterprise because the idea of having this series is to bring cricket back to Pakistan.

“This is one-off series, probably a loss-making enterprise, the idea is not making profit or money, idea is to bring cricket back, so this is the step in that direction. We have a separate agreement with the West Indies in which we are exploring possibilities of a trilateral series including Pakistan, West Indies in possibly Bangladesh, in the USA for next five years. Other aspects of that series are yet to be finalised, but in principle, we have agreed that three of us will play in the US,” he said.

The chairman PCB said that PSL final and the West Indies series will be held at half prepared National Stadium but the stadium in Karachi will be prepared by next PSL and in addition, the Pindi stadium will also be developed.

“I have told infrastructure department to complete NSK and Pindi stadium fully before next year’s PSL. By next year’s PSL National Stadium will be fully ready,” he said.

“We are playing PSL final at half complete stadium to encourage fans of Karachi and to show that Karachi is a safe city. No matter if the chairman box of the stadium isn’t ready, we will sit at common areas with VVIPS,” Sethi aimed.

Sethi also repeated his previous statement saying that debates over doubts on PSL final in Karachi should be put to an end.

He also made the commitment to bringing Pakistan Super League back to Pakistan in a year or two.

“We will be making determined efforts to take PSL back to Pakistan ASAP. We will make every effort to take Pakistan Super League fully to Pakistan and it can happen in next couple of years,” Sethi aimed.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 8 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 8 4

