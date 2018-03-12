Imad to undergo CT scan, be put under observation at hospital: Arthur

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Monday Mar 12 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Imad to undergo CT scan, be put under observation at hospital: Arthur

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Mar 12, 2018

DUBAI: Karachi Kings Coach Mickey Arthur turned down the possibility of a serious injury to skipper Imad Wasim but confirmed that he will undergo a CT scan test and will be put under observation tonight.

Wasim was stretchered off after he took a catch on the ball of fast bowler Muhammad Amir, the skipper ran backward before taking a catch from near his face. He tumbled on his back, with his neck and head hitting the ground.

In the post-match press conference, the coach assured that Wasim ‘seems ok’.

Speaking on the match, Arthur said that the team is playing good enough cricket and called the match against Qalandars, ‘a fantastic game, something the tournament needed.’

The McCullum-led Qalandars pulled an upset by knocking down mighty Karachi Kings in the tournament’s second super over game.

Arthur said that the ball started reverse swinging during the match which made it tough to score at the backend, adding that the team was probably ten-run short.

The coach admitted that his team made ‘a lot of errors tonight’ and committed a lot of ‘schoolboy errors’, and added that the team will sit down and assess their performance.

Responding to a question, Arthur said that fast bowler Shinwari will learn from that experience.

“The poor guy is devastated in the changing room but he will learn from that experience. And ultimately that’s what this competition is for, it is for the emergence of young Pakistani talent. As long as young Pakistani players are developing, I am really happy.”

Advertisement

More From PSL

McCullum breaks silence on what went wrong for Qalandars in PSL3

McCullum breaks silence on what went wrong for Qalandars in PSL3
Drama in Dubai as Lahore beat Karachi in super over thriller

Drama in Dubai as Lahore beat Karachi in super over thriller

Karachi to host Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series in April

Karachi to host Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series in April
PSL mulls plans to hold own T10 league in Pakistan: sources

PSL mulls plans to hold own T10 league in Pakistan: sources
Shahid Afridi apologises to Saif Badar for send-off

Shahid Afridi apologises to Saif Badar for send-off

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 8 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 8 4

@geonews_sport

@psl2018