McCullum breaks silence on what went wrong for Qalandars in PSL3

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Monday Mar 12 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

McCullum breaks silence on what went wrong for Qalandars in PSL3

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Mar 12, 2018

DUBAI: After six consecutive defeat and being knocked out of the race to play-offs of the Pakistan Super League, the team Lahore Qalandars finally appears to have wakened up as they won two matches back to back.

But, it’s too late for them.

However, for Brendon McCullum, the captain of Lahore Qalandars, it is important to win remaining two games and stay focused.

The New Zealander spoke to Geo.tv after Qalandars win against Karachi Kings in the one-over eliminator and he spoke his heart out on what went wrong in earlier games, how he thought of leaving captaincy and handling Umar Akmal.

“We probably should have won through those games if we had been honest in those crunch moments. We lost those key moments, if we could have won them, we could have won the three of the first six,” he said.

“It was very disappointing,” he said while sharing his frustration over losing first six games.

The former Kiwi captain said that what frustrated him the most was not the results but lack of application at times.

“I don’t mind losing too much but make it hard to beat. Play with as much passion and pride as you can, if the opposition is good enough to beat, then fair enough, but there were times there were questions on how big our application was,” he highlighted.

He also confirmed that he thought of leaving the captaincy and when he made players realised that he was ready to do so, the players responded and stood up for the team.

“When you are captain of the team you are judged based on the result. Even though if you are the best person for the job but if you are not able to reach the guys who you are meant to be leading and inspire them to perform better. I think mentioning that was very rare for everyone of that, then once the guys realized that I was prepared to that as well, the guys started to look how they can help the team,” Brendon mentioned.

“I am very humbled by the confidence shown in me by Sameen and Fawad, Aqib and the senior players,” he said on the support he got from the management of Lahore Qalandars.

McCullum is now focused on Lahore’s remaining two games and want to win them to finish the tournament on a positive note for Lahore fans.

“I want to focus on the two games we have left now. If you look at our squad its probably lacking a bit of star quality but it is the team desperate to play for one another and what we saw today obviously Agha Salman, Sohail Khan, Sohail Akhtar standing up was just symbolic of what we want to be known for, means too much for the people of Lahore,” said the captain of Lahore Qalandars.

He also spoke highly of Agha Salman and termed him a guy who he would look forward to in future.

“He is very calm and you look him into the eye and no matter how much pressure is on, he looks very very relax and very calm. He has got a big future and he will get opportunities. He will get opportunities for us that’s why we are batting him further up in the order cause I like what he has got. We like his presence. This is the guy who we can look for in the future,” he said.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 7 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 8 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 9 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 8 4

