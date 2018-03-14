Pollard's 73 in vain as United qualify for playoffs

SHARJAH: Islamabad United secured a spot in the Pakistan Super League playoffs after a 33-run win over Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the tournament on Tuesday.



Kieron Pollard's 73 went in vain as Sultans crumbled for 152 in chase of 186 runs.

Luke Ronchi and Alex Hales played a stellar role in taking United to 185. The bowlers, led by Samit Patel and Faheem Ashraf neutralised Multan Sultans' batting line-up to help cruise.

But the top-order batsman Pollard with his 73-run innings hindered United's ride towards the finish line, before getting dismissed by Muhammad Sami.

Samit Patel, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Shadab Khan took two wickets each, while Sami took the prize wicket of Pollard.

Maintaining his fiery form, Ronchi cemented solid basis for the United to reach a high-scoring total as he scored his third half-century in the tournament. The Kiwi batsman was well assisted by Alex Hales and middle-order batsmen, Asif Ali and Hussain Talat.



Umar Gul took two and Imran Tahir took one wicket for United.



Second Innings

Spinner Samit Patel gave an ideal start to United as he bowled a double-wicket over by striking down Kumar Sangakkara and Saif Badar.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt ended innings of Ahmed Shehzad and Sohaib Maqsood respectively, while Shadab Khan dismissed Sultans' skipper Malik.

Kieron Pollard kept Sultans alive in the chase with his 73 runs off 47 balls innings; the Windies batsman scored five boundaries and six sixes on a strike rate of 155.31 before falling on a delivery of Muhammad Sami.

First Innings



Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to field in their match against Islamabad United tonight.



A direct hit by Shoaib Malik ended opener United's opener JP Duminy's (6) time on the crease. The early setback was diluted by Luke Ronchi as he played a knock of 58 runs off 36 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes on the strike rate of 161.11.

The Kiwi batsman was dismissed by legspinner Imran Tahir as he tried to slog sweep.

Alex Hales gave an easy catch to Sohaib Maqsood at the cover area when the team score was on 126.

United's emerging top-order batsman Hussain Talat (36) returned to the pavilion as Kieron Pollard took his catch. A blitz of four boundaries and one six came to an end.

Skipper Malik confirmed two changes in their squad as Junaid Khan and Hardus Viljoen were rested; Ross Whiteley and Umar Gul are in. Meanwhile, United also made two changes as Alex Hales and Imad Butt came in for the respective places of Steven Finn and Zafar Gohar

Islamabad XI: AD Hales, L Ronchi, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Misbah-ul-Haq, SR Patel, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Sami.



Multan XI: KC Sangakkara, Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, KA Pollard, Saif Badar, RA Whiteley, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Umar Gul.