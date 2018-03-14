Pollard's 73 in vain as United qualify for playoffs

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
Web Desk

Pollard's 73 in vain as United qualify for playoffs

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

SHARJAH: Islamabad United secured a spot in the Pakistan Super League playoffs after a 33-run win over Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the tournament on Tuesday. 

Kieron Pollard's 73 went in vain as Sultans crumbled for 152 in chase of 186 runs. 

Luke Ronchi and Alex Hales played a stellar role in taking United to 185. The bowlers, led by Samit Patel and Faheem Ashraf neutralised Multan Sultans' batting line-up to help cruise. 

But the top-order batsman Pollard with his 73-run innings hindered United's ride towards the finish line, before getting dismissed by Muhammad Sami.

Samit Patel, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Shadab Khan took two wickets each, while Sami took the prize wicket of Pollard.

Maintaining his fiery form, Ronchi cemented solid basis for the United to reach a high-scoring total as he scored his third half-century in the tournament. The Kiwi batsman was well assisted by Alex Hales and middle-order batsmen, Asif Ali and Hussain Talat.

Umar Gul took two and Imran Tahir took one wicket for United. 

Second Innings

Spinner Samit Patel gave an ideal start to United as he bowled a double-wicket over by striking down Kumar Sangakkara and Saif Badar.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt ended innings of Ahmed Shehzad and Sohaib Maqsood respectively, while Shadab Khan dismissed Sultans' skipper Malik.    

Kieron Pollard kept Sultans alive in the chase with his 73 runs off 47 balls innings; the Windies batsman scored five boundaries and six sixes on a strike rate of 155.31 before falling on a delivery of Muhammad Sami.

First Innings 

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to field in their match against Islamabad United tonight. 

A direct hit by Shoaib Malik ended opener United's opener JP Duminy's (6) time on the crease. The early setback was diluted by Luke Ronchi as he played a knock of 58 runs off 36 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes on the strike rate of 161.11.

The Kiwi batsman was dismissed by legspinner Imran Tahir as he tried to slog sweep.

Alex Hales gave an easy catch to Sohaib Maqsood at the cover area when the team score was on 126.

United's emerging top-order batsman Hussain Talat (36) returned to the pavilion as Kieron Pollard took his catch. A blitz of four boundaries and one six came to an end. 

Skipper Malik confirmed two changes in their squad as Junaid Khan and Hardus Viljoen were rested; Ross Whiteley and Umar Gul are in. Meanwhile, United also made two changes as Alex Hales and Imad Butt came in for the respective places of Steven Finn and Zafar Gohar

Islamabad XI: AD Hales, L Ronchi, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Misbah-ul-Haq, SR Patel, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Sami.

Multan XI: KC Sangakkara, Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, KA Pollard, Saif Badar, RA Whiteley, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Umar Gul.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars face off in Sharjah tonight

Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars face off in Sharjah tonight

PSL 3 final tickets to go on sale tonight

PSL 3 final tickets to go on sale tonight

United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi

United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi
Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

Pakistani-American doctors ready to work with PCB on players' fitness

Pakistani-American doctors ready to work with PCB on players' fitness
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 8 12
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 8 10
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 8 9
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 8 6
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 8 4

@geonews_sport

@psl2018